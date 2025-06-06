Table tennis academy that cherishes future champions





The table tennis academy that is run by the government near Rakh Bagh has provided young talent to become future champions. Children have practiced in two services at the academy under the leadership of professional coaches. Advertisement Although the table tennis academy has been operational in Ludhiana in Guru Nanak Stadium for more than 15 years, a world -class facility was recently built near Rakh Bagh. When the Academy was located in Guru Nanak Stadium, they only had five tables, which limited practice options for starting players. They were often confronted with problems due to insufficient time on the tables. The newly built Academy now houses 19 tables and offers players enough time to learn and to sharpen their skills in sport. Vikas Paswan, a young coach at the Academy, has been training players for the past two years. The coach said that the academy is suitable for all kinds of players from seven-year-old beginners to more than 70-year-old Harminder Singh Chatwal. At the moment the Academy is training around 40 players, most of whom are dedicated to the sport, while a few participate in fitness or as a passion. The coach claimed that the academy has prepared children to become future champions. A nine-year-old intern, Rudra, took first place in the Under-19 category and also took the second position in both the Under-11 and Under-13 categories in a recently closed championship at district level. “Even our players Rudra and Sachin reached the pre-quarter final and quarterfinals phases respectively,” the coach said. Another player, Kiran, also participated in the championship at district level, although she was confronted with a defeat. Coach Vikas shared that he himself had secured second and third positions in the state school competitions that were held in Patiala respectively in Patiala. He, together with Pranav Chopra from Jalandhar, became champion in an open Doubles tournament in Chandigarh in 2020, in which players from Noord -India competed against each other. Gargi, a teenage girl who started training about eight months ago, said: “I want to be a good player and one day will bring laurels for our city and country. I am in a good way in a good way.” Another trainee, Jasmine Makkar, had secured the third rank in the Punjab State ranking last year. Academy is open on 10 April The municipal company, Ludhiana, honored the state-of-the-art table tennis facility in Rakh Bagh Sports complex on 10 April 2025. The project costs of RS 1.61 Crore were financed by Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL). It has an area of ​​3,800 m² with seven tables to play on the ground floor and an area of ​​7,000 square base with 12 tables on the first floor. Both rooms are complete air conditioning to guarantee a comfortable playing environment. The visitor gallery has a seating capacity of 150 people, allowing spectators to enjoy the competitions. The initiative was part of improving the sports infrastructure in the city, promoting table tennis and offering a world -class facility for players and spectators. The aim was to offer a world -class infrastructure for table tennis enthusiasts and to promote sports development in Ludhiana. Local players, aspiring athletes and sports enthusiasts are the beneficiaries. The development of this sports facility was an important step in improving sports facilities under the Smart City Initiative.

