Sports
At least 11 people die in a rush outside a cricket stadium in India after winning IPL
At least 11 people were dead and more than 30 injured after a rush on Wednesday when the crowd tried to enter a cricket stadium in the southern Indias Karnataka State, the authorities said.
The falling in love when tens of thousands of cricket fans gathered outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru City to celebrate the winners of the Indian Premier League, the world's most popular T20 Cricket Tournament.
Karnataka states Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who uses only one name, said the crowd was trying to break one of the stadium gates and enter to participate in parties.
Eleven people were killed and 33 others were injured, said Siddaramaiah, adding that most injured were stable and treated in hospitals.
This unfortunate event should not have happened at a time of celebration. We are sad about this, he told reporters.
“Nobody expected this crowd, he said.
Cricket fans had come out to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengalurus First Indian Premier League title win on Tuesday.
The team had given away free passes to fans for the event via its website and urged them to follow the guidelines set by the police and authorities.
The team in a statement said it was deeply tormented.
Local TV news channels showed that some people were struggling on the ground and social workers who wore people to ambulances, while the parties in the stadium continued.
DK Shivakumar, the vice -minister president of the state of Karnataka, said reporters that the crowd was very uncontrollable. “
The Board of Control for Cricket in India, which organizes the IPL, in a statement called the incident unhappy.
This is a negative side of popularity. People love their cricketers. The organizers should have planned it better, said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident heartbreaking and said that his thoughts are with everyone who has lost their loved ones.
Stampedes are relatively common in India when large crowds gather.
In January, at least 30 people were killed when tens of thousands of Hindus rushed to bathe in a holy river during the Maha Kumbh festival, the world's greatest religious meeting.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2025/06/05/world-news/at-least-11-people-die-in-a-stampede-outside-a-cricket-stadium-in-india-after-ipl-win/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- There is plenty of indignation, but morality is not what ends up in hockey canada sexual attack
- Journalist explains Blake Lively in Baldoni's case “won”
- Chief Minister Rekha Gupta meets PM Modi in Delhi
- Andrew Gilligan: A conservative candidate can win to be mayor of London, we must choose a earlier than late
- Tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have embraced the rugby shirt. Here is 7, we think Ace Ace
- Apple's plans in India have two new threats: Trump and China XI
- Latest Approval Notes by Donald Trump: a new survey finds good news for the president
- Lowering UKS income requirements for family visas will increase pure migration | Immigration and asylum
- Wall Street's higher Wall Street while the United States and China are starting trade on trade
- Los Angeles FC -striker Jeremy Ebobisse Voices Support for fan protests against Donald Trump's deportation policy
- An incredible moment, the news commander quietly carries his presentation during the horror earthquake 6.5 Maj – while the studio is shaken around it
- PM offers Eid prayers to the Model Town mosque