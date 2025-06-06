Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic: The Rivalry | ATP Tour

Rivalry

June 5, 2025

ATP Tour/Getty images Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic enjoyed a back and forth Lexus ATP Head2head rivement.

By ATP staff

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will be confronted on Friday in a blockbuster first meeting in Roland Garros. The semi-final of the pair in the Clay Major, which is planned at 7 p.m. CEST/1:00 PM Edt, will be the newest chapter in an intriguing Lexus ATP Head2head rivement.

From their most recent meeting in Shanghai last year to their first collision at the Monte-Carlo Klei in 2021, Atptour.com reflects on the first eight episodes of the rivalry of Djokovic Sinner.

Rolex Shanghai Masters, 2024 F, Djokovic D Sinner 7-6 (4), 6-3

From a deficit of 1-4, Sinner leveled his Lexus ATP Head2head series against Djokovic on 4-4 with a commander Championship-Match display on the Rolex Shanghai Masters 2024. In the first Masters 1000 meeting of the pair of his Het Hijfing conflict in his Het Hijdingson. Trophy on the tour level of that season.

Sinner, who had already presented ATP-Einde at the end of the year 1 by Pif Honors, led the first defeat of Djokovic in five Shanghai final to strengthen the momentum in the rivalry of the couple. It was perhaps the Serbian himself who best summarized the increase in the Sinner level over a 2024 season in which the Italian finished with a record of 73-6, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss index.

“He is just very aggressive from the baseline, as soon as he has a shorter ball, he takes the initiative,” said the defeated Serbian. “Just very solid from Forehand and Backhand, does not make too many mistakes and just tries to remove the time of the opponent.

“That is something that reminds me of myself during my career, that's what I have done consistently for so many years, playing fast tennis, taking the opponent's time, a kind of the opponent, in a certain way, you want your opponent to always under pressure from your shots, from your speed, from your presence, from your presence.

Australian Open, 2024 SF, Sinner D Djokovic 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3

Sinner took the chance to win back-to-back victories against Djokovic for the first time with Aplomb on the Australian Open 2024. In a stunning, largely one-sided encounter, the sinner surpassed the record 10-way champion Djokovic of the base line to submit in his first Grand Slam Slam Slam.

After a non-characteristic flat start, Djokovic hinted at the start of a characteristic Grand Slam Comeback by achieving the third set of Tie-Break. Nevertheless, Sinner quickly forbade all thoughts from a repeat of his loss of Wimbledon from 2022 from two sets with an impressive fourth set that had secured his victory. The Italian later acknowledged that his meetings in the late season with Djokovic had set the stage for breaking the Serbian 33-Match Winning Streak in Melbourne Park.

“For me, the end of last year was a huge privilege to play against him three times in 10 days, because you can practice clearly with him, but the game is always different,” Sinner said. “So I feel so much helped in one way, but in the other way Grand Slams are also mentally different. I just tried to play as relaxed as possible, but also the right game plan in my mind. I think it really worked well today.”

Davis Cup, 2023 SF, Sinner d. Djokovic 6-2, 2-6, 7-5

Sinner and Djokovic disputed their third meeting at Tour level in the room of 10 days when Italy and Serbia both continued to the semi -final of the Davis Cup 2023. The tennis world prepared for a new showdown with high bet between the number 1 players from both countries.

With Serbia with a 1-0 lead in the draw, Djokovic was about to send his country to the final when he brought three match points on 4-5, 0/40 in the last set. But Sinner served his way out of the problems and stimulated by his new lease in the league-housing The last three games of the game to deliver the draw at 1-1.

“It was a roller coaster,” said Sinner, who later worked with Lorenzo Sonego in a decisive Doubles victory for Italy against Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic. “I started very well. He played second set much better than me. I tried to serve third set very well, and also on match points down that I served well.”

Nitto ATP Finals, 2023 F, Djokovic d. Sinner 6-3, 6-3

Five days earlier, Djokovic had completed a rapid revenge against Sinner in Turin, where he recovered from a loss of a group phase to the Italian with a nearly-curse competition to win his record-breaking seventh Nitto ATP Finals Crown.

The Serbian served his way to an early advantage and only lost two points in his first seven service games behind PinPoint deliveries. The world No. 1 was on the front foot in almost every rally and made a joint attempt to attack and play on its conditions.

But the tension arrived in the second set when the sinner, encouraged by the Turin crowd, created two breakpoints to deliver the set. Djokovic again leaned on strong serving to escape, and he then stopped a final indictment of the Italian to secure a hugely satisfying title.

“It is phenomenal to crown it with a victory against a hero of the birthplace in Jannik, who played great tennis this week,” said Djokovic after breaking a draw with Roger Federer for most trophies during the season finale. “I think I played tactically differently than in the group stage against Jannik, and in general it was a phenomenal week.”

Nitto ATP Finals, 2023 RR, Sinner d. Djokovic 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2)

Towards the end of 2023, Sinner had set himself up as the Vorm player on tour, and he entered the Nitto ATP final of that year with 25 of his last 29 games. After beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in his opening round Robin match in Turin, Sinner wore his momentum for a first victory against Djokovic in the fourth Lexus ATP Head2head meeting of the couple.

Sinner, roared through his admiring home crowd, led for a large part of the game, including 4-2 in the last set, but a decisive tie-break was required to separate the fierce competitors. Sinner, who won nine straight points to claim the opening set, again found his best tennis along the piece of the third set to claim a hard -earned victory.

“I think I was really brave and intelligent at important moments, especially the third set,” said Sinner, who produced some of his largest ground regions of the game under pressure in the last set of Tie-Break.

“It means a lot to me. If you win against the world No. 1, which has won 24 Grand Slams, it is clearly in the top [of my career results]… I felt that it was a really tactical match and I managed to win in, so I am very happy. ”

Wimbledon, 2023 SF, Djokovic d. Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4)

Wimbledon was the setting for the second and third Lexus ATP Head2head meetings of Sinner and Djokovic. In the semi-final of 2023 there was little of the drama from the 2022 five-set collision of the couple when Djokovic produced a commander semi-final display to keep his dominance over his young rival.

Djokovic chased a record-similar eighth Wimbledon title and saved all six breakpoints with which he was confronted, including two who doubled as set points for Sinner in the third set. His Gras-Court Nous proved too much for Sinner, who participated in his first major semi-final.

“In the semi-final it would always be a very tense, very narrow game,” said Djokovic after his 34th consecutive Wimbledon victory, a run that later came to Carlos Alcaraz on an exciting five-set champion match. “Three very close sets. I think the score may not give the reality of what happened on the field. It was super close.”

Wimbledon, 2022 QF, Djokovic D Sinner 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

In the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2022, Sinner gave an almighty fear to an opponent who had not lost a match on SW19 since 2017, but he could not benefit from a two set lead in what was only his ninth Tour level match on grass.

Djokovic, who had led 4-1 in the opening set before he was on the edge of a shock output to the world no. 13, later attributed his comeback to taking a long, hard look in the mirror.

“He was the better player for the first two sets,” Djokovic reflected in his comeback victory. “I went outside and had a renewal, had a toilet break, I had a little pep talk with myself in the mirror, it is the truth. Sometimes when not much positive happens for you, these things are sometimes needed. A small break to try to register and re -assemble.”

Djokovic celebrates after collecting beyond the sinner in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2022. Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty images

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, 2021 R2, Djokovic D Sinner 6-4, 6-2

Even at the age of 19, Sinner had already had a significant impact prior to the Rolex Monte-Carlo Meesters from 2021. The Italian had collected two ATP 250 titles, reached the quarterfinals of Roland Garros 2020 and settled as one of the most promising young players on Tour. Nevertheless, Sinner, who arrived in the principality after reaching his Maiden ATP Masters 1000 final in Miami, received a kasting first experience of accepting the then world no. 1 Djokovic.

Djokovic illuminated a victory of the second round of 94 minutes, in which he broke the Sinner's Serve five times, in the Monte-Carlo Country Club. Sinner, who himself competed for a career-high No. 22 in the PIF ATP ranking, was later asked what he had found the most difficult when he tried to put a glove on Djokovic.

“Maybe that every ball will be back,” the teenager replied. “I think that is difficult. He moves well, especially on the important points. He serves well. He makes the right decisions about important points. I think that is the most difficult.”