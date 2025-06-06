



Plans to hold a European T20 franchise tournament this summer must be suspended until 2026, because three potential owners concentrate instead on completing deals to buy team interests in the hundred. The European T20 Premier League (ETPL), partly owned by Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, and with city franchises from Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, would start next month. The six-team tournament, sanctioned by the International Cricket Council, would take place from July 15 to August 3, but several sources have told BBC Sport that the event will certainly not happen this year. The project is led by Cricket Ireland in collaboration with the councils of Scotland and the Netherlands. Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Amsterdam and Rotterdam were the designated locations for the ETPL, which promised to elevate local talent, to pull global superstars and igniting a wave of enthusiasm in Europe “. Deals for at least three of the six franchises established in the city are supposed to be very close to the signing, and it was initially hoped that once they were packed, the remaining three would follow quickly. However, three of those potential ETPL -Franchise owners also acquire interests in the hundred and would have given those deals priority. In April, the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) extended the deadline to complete the sale of the hundred franchises that agreed earlier this year. The knock-on effect of the delay in those sales is to postpone the ETPL, with a formal announcement to confirm that it has been rearranged to be done within the next 48 hours. Bollywood actor and film products Bachchan was announced as co-owner of the ETPL in combination with Rules Sport Tech when it was launched in January. Sport Tech rules are a private Indian company that “promotes and creates high -quality sports initiatives, tournaments and events”. Bachchan, born in Mumbai, 49, traveled to Dublin in March to promote the tournament through a series of media interviews and Instagram messages. It is not the first time that a European T20 franchise tournament with regard to the Dutch, Irish and Scottish cricket boards has difficulty getting off the ground. In 2019, the Euro T20 SLAM – who had different financiers – was postponed just over fourteen days before the opening match. That was after team names were announced, a concept and selection framework players, including Ein Morgan, were assigned to franchises. The tournament was then postponed several times during the following years and never took place. Organizers are floating about the prospects of the ETPL, although no franchises have yet been sold and are convinced that it will not be plagued by the same issues as the Euro T20 SLAM. Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association all refused to comment.

