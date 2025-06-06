



Fans can buy group cards for home games at Roos Field

Cheney, wash. Oost -Washington Football has announced new group ticket packages for their home schedule from 2025.

Group tickets are a perfect option for Eagle fans who want to attend Gameday at Roos Field. The benefits of purchasing group tickets are a discount on ticket prices for one game, a dedicated ticket representative, easy -to -use mobile tickets and group seats at the best available location.

To improve the group sticking experience, fans can add tailgate options, food and drink packages, video cookies, a pre-game photo on the field, be part of the team's intro tunnel and access to extra Ewu Athletic Event tickets. Certain ticket minima applies to fan experience packages, which have limited availability for every home game.

Group tickets are available for fans by buying at least 10 tickets.

For more information, contact the ticket office at 509-359-6059 or [email protected]. In addition, you can complete a ticket -rente form on goodags.com/tickets 2025 EWU -Football tickets are now for sale! Become a member of the Spokane County team for all five home games in Roos Field in Cheney from just $ 99. Group tickets and fundraising options are also available. For more information, go to goodags.com/fbtickets or contact the EWU Ticket Office on 509-359-6059 or [email protected]. Become a member of the Eagle Athletic Fund for just $ 50 a year! Support Eagle Student athletes on and out of the field while enjoying exclusive EAF benefits such as seasonal card and tail gating priority, invitations for special events, exclusive access and more. Visit goodags.com/af for more information. About Oost -Washington University Athletics

Eastern Washington University Athletics sponsors 14 intercollegial sports, six for men and eight for women, both as a learning opportunities for the most athletic talented students as an improvement in student and community life. Eastern is affiliated with Division I of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and is a member of the Big Sky Conference, an association of 10 regional schools with similar registrations and academic goals. Follow the Eagles

