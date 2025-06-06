Aryna Sabalenka played Coco Gauff in 2025 French Open Women's Singles Final World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka defeated four -time champion Iga Swiatek to set up a French Open Final against No. 2 Seed Coco Gauff. Sports pulse

It is time for American sports fans, even American tennis fans to stop considering Coco Gauff as a matter of course.

At a certain level that is a crazy sentence to write. For two consecutive years she is the best paid ladies athlete in the world and she only earned $ 21 million in notes in 2024, according to Sportico, although she has never been arranged number 1 in the world. She is also never seen as Caitlin Clark as a single breakthrough figure that brings her sport to new heights.

You could even claim that Gauff has been a bitovervaluedCompared to her only Grand Slam title on the US Open 2023. If the theory behind the marketability of Gauffs and the potential to transcend her sport in American culture, it could follow the throne of Serena Williams, it is a bet that is not in the neighborhood and may never come close.

And yet, should it not be a larger deal that she will play in another Grand Slam final on Saturday, in an attempt to win the French open at just 21 years old?

The problem with the chosen ones in sport is that there is rarely a payout that exceeds the intoxication of the possibility. LeBron James and Tiger Woods are perhaps the only two American athletes in history who once really conquered the bar that had been set for them as teenage forces.

When Gauff burst into the public eye in 2019 and Venus Williams in Wimbledon defeated as a 15-year-old, she was forced to bear that burden, even if she was not really old enough at that time to fully understand what it would mean, and the rest of us did not fully appreciate how difficult it would be to even fulfill a fraction of it.

The truth is that someone like Serena Williams is a one -time figure. Gauff is just a great but inadequate athlete that happens to be a very cool person.

Together we all have to work better to ensure that it is enough.

And that also applies to Gauffs Hardcore fans.

If you ever browse through the tennis-loving corner of social media during one of Gauffs competitions, the general atmosphere among her supporters is often a disgust that she does not dominate routine players who are not as talented as they do. She is not this, she is not that, she has to repair that forehand, what is wrong with her serve, it's time for a new coach, how does her mother deal with the stress, etc., etc., etc.

Maybe they are just social media who do his thing, but I know it is really because I felt that way. I wrote about it. Apart from that incredible run in the summer of 2023 when she really reached the peak of her powers, she often has to look at her navigation after the game more difficult than you think it should be.

And yet, if you look up, here the RSUM awaiting Saturday final in Roland Garros against No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka:

3 Grand Slam Finals and two more semi -final

1 WTA end championship

2 WTA 1000-level titles and 9 WTA titles in general

A solid grip on the number 2 ranking

Final this year in Paris, Rome and Madrid, the three largest tournaments of the year on Clay.

If another American athlete had achieved so much at 21, every tournament they played would be an event. But Gauff does not get that privilege now and may never have, even as well loved and respected when she is, especially because she does not become the best ladies tennis player.

And that is a shame, because it is not only remarkable what they did at such a young age, the way she does it is perhaps even more inspiring than most people understand.

The mistake we made with Gauff in the beginning was the assumption that she had this generation capacity to win Grand Slams because she defeated adult women when she was 15.

Now that Gauff has been around for so long, we have to accept a completely different construct for her career. Of course she is a very talented tennis player, but not in the same way as other wonder children such as the Williams sisters, Jennifer Capriati and Martina Hingis, who did the technical things at a level far beyond their years.

Gauff is more a big athlete than a dominant batter of tennis balls, and the skill that really stands out is her ability to beat the person on the other side of the net, regardless of how much double errors she touches (still far too much) or how easily they trust in her forehand (almost a daily event). In so many competitions, even this year during the French open, you will struggle and struggle her to sort it out, play, what seems to be, tennis and look when she is about to dismiss from the tournament. But by the end she finds somehow a way to play a little better than her opponent.

That's just who she is like a tennis player. It is also an incredible element of athletic talent that do not have too many of her colleagues. The fact Gauffdoesn'tLet it look easy, should not be a Demerit. Instead, it should be the reason that they sold out stadiums, ensures that TV-ratings peak when she plays and $ 20-plus million earns notes.

Is that a more difficult bandwagon to sell a ticket? Naturally. American fans tend to reward dominance. It's just how wax was wired.

However, it would be a mistake to underestimate what Gauff has already done and how she did it. She may not be a one -time tennis player, but she is rare. And even if Gauff does not yet collect large titles against the speed that people have ever proposed, the way she continues to place herself in the mix, even though she is a work-in-progress, something that we need more to celebrate than we are.