Sports
Arizona State Hockey Development of potential top contact choice
While the Arizona State Sun Devils continues to build their hockey program, they began to see Elite -Voorzicht through the Tempe pipeline.
Meet Cullen Potter.
The resident of Wisconsin, who initially dedicated to the state of Michigan, later reversed his dedication To play for the team of Greg Powers. After a striking first-year year at ASU and a strong show at the Under-18 World Juniors, Potter is now expected to go into the NHL design of 2025 in the late first round.
Although his Stat line may not jump off the page, Potter was electric. He scored 13 goals and added nine assists for 22 points in 35 games that have an immediate impact with a ruthless motor and high-end speed.
In addition to the fact that he was appointed as the NCHC All-smokie team, he was also named Arizona States Rookie of the Year.
Powers did not stop his praise:
Only from rough skills and skills, he is the best player ever played [at Arizona State] And it's probably not even close.
That is a lot of praise from a coach who has led the program since 2010.
During his stint at the Onder-18 World Juniors, many claimed that Potter Team USAs was the most dangerous, which says a lot. He proved that he could deal with and even dominate the elite talent within his age group.
What Potter makes from his colleagues is his speed. He is one of the fastest attackers in the design class 2025, with elite forecasts that one elusive skater.
EPS Lead Scout, David St-Louis, praised his two-way match Elite Prospects' Ultimate Draft Guide:
He covers well, involves opponents, pushes them to the shelves and steals the puck … Hard afterwards and takes his spots in his teams neutral zone cover.
Potters Draft stock is varied over the entire board. TSNS Bob McKenzie is in 20th place, while Elite prospects plays him 30th. McKeens has it as high as 14th, and TSNS Craig button contains it as low as 46th.
The consensus? He is a likely late to middle to the middle of the second round, and whatever team he lands, a player will deeply use to refine his game.
He is perhaps only 5-foot-10, but the NHL has proven that he is not everything. Just ask Johnny Gaudreau, Logan Stankoven or Cole Caufield, all substandard, all impact players. The common denominator? They each had an elite skills that separated them.
For Potter it is his blazing speed.
Fortunately, he will be used to competing against older and larger players, and another year or two at a collegial level will help him prepare further on the grore of the Pro Game.
He checks all subjects on the modern NHL: fast, spicy, defensive conscious.
Although the hell needs time to complete his play, the ceiling is tempting. If he continues to develop, Potter could not only be one of Arizona's most exciting products, but also an energetic NHL-wing player who gets fans out of their seats.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/asu-sun-devils-hockey-greg-powers-cullen-potter
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
