Table tennis hall renovation disrupts the exercise of players





The Table Tennis (TT) Hall in Raizada Hansraj Stadium in Jalandhar was built in the 1980s, but suffered years of poor maintenance. The floor was worn out and uneven and influenced the quality of the game. Advertisement During the rainy season, a leaking roof had water trickled in, while different broken windowpans left the facility to dust and again. Despite its long -term issues, the hall remained in a state of neglect, made with little effort to repair it or upgrade. Now, with an RS 30 Lakh renovation project finally underway, players see a spark of hope. Located in the heart of the city near Namdev Chowk, the tennis hall with nine table will expand. Once completed in another five to six months, the renovated hall has 14 tables, which meet the standards needed for hosting championships at national level. A wider space has been created by removing the internal staircase that led to the top floor. The new hall will also stick to standard specifications. CEO of the Punjab Table Tennis Association, Pankaj Sharma, said in the first phase of the renovation, only the floor will be repaired. A company has received the contract for TT Court floor repairs in all Districts Punjab, including Mohali, Patiala and Anandpur Sahaib, after the government's tendering process. The roof and other necessary repairs start in the second phase. As the repair work progresses, a single table on the first floor is arranged on the stadiums. Currently, players who prepare for the upcoming state championship at this only table practice. We are looking for an alternative place to set up the remaining eight tables, so that our players do not miss the practice. We ask for available space in a nearby community center or a school/college hall, members of the association said. Earlier about 50 young people trained in the hall, but the number fell to only 30 last year due to the deteriorating situation. About 10 men who were also regulars have disturbed their practice because of the constant renovation. Various schools and colleges in the city company Apejay School, Cambridge School, Innocent Hearts and La Blossomhave their own TT rooms where their students practice. These institutions do not allow external players to train and that is why we experience problems during this improvised period, said Chandan Sharma, secretary of the association. The Jalandhar District Table Tennis Association had long searched for government subsidies for repair work, but it did not help. A radius of hope arose when the former Minister of Sport Rana Gurmeet Sodhi announced a subsidy from RS 1 Crore for the renovation in August 2021. However, the association even has to receive part of the promised amount. Jalandhar has a proud history of producing TT players at national level, including Yavinder Saini, Deepak Thukral, Vanet Chopra, Pankaj Sharma, Vikas Mahajan and Manish Bhardwaj. Current players such as Hitesh Dogra and Kartik Dogra, Harsh Sehgal, Sankalp Kashyap, Aayush Gambhir, Lakshay Mahajan and Phagun Bhandari also also also have

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/jalandhar/table-tennis-hall-renovation-disrupts-players-practice The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos