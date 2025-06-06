



Buffalo – Mason West plays Quarterback at Edina High School in Edina, Minnesota, a last time before he acts for good shoe plates for hockey skating in 2025-26. “I will play football in the fall and then go to Fargo (from the United States Hockey League),” West told NHL.com. “It was really important for me to play football as a senior with my friends. I always set goals for the year, and that was to win a State Championship in high school and also a football championship. “I didn't do it in football, so I want to achieve that a bit and stay loyal to my team because I think they need me.” West (6-foot-6, 215 pounds) has been a striking two-sports in Edina for the past three seasons. The right shot center led the team in goals (27) and Schoten on Doel (44), bound for the first in game-winning goals (five), and was second in points (50) in 31 games as a junior this season. He is no. 27 in the final ranking of NHL Central Scouting of North -American skaters who are eligible for the NHL design of 2025 Upper Deck. On the schedule, he completed 178 of 244 passes for 2,592 Yards, with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. He ended with a 139.9 passer -rating. He said he will probably leave for Fargo in December after the end of the football season. “Fargo really gave me the experience of what the hockeypad could look like,” said West. “It is clear that they don't have that in football, so I got to see what the next step is for a hockey career, and I want to pursue that. I think I can get much better if I really concentrate on one sport.” Selected in the fifth round (no. 75) of the USHL Futures design of 2023, West had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 10 games after Fargo at Fargo on March 14. He did not dedicate himself to a university, but has limited his choices to Michigan State and Boston College. He has 27 interviews with NHL clubs at the Scouting Combine. “I would say my best possession is my chance,” he said. “Ik denk echt dat ik echt een goed schot heb als ik het snel kan krijgen. Ik denk dat ik echt goed bewustzijn en visie op ijs heb, of het nu in de breakout -zone, neutrale zone of in de aanvallende zone is. Ik ga die kleine slippassen in de offensieve zone maken, anticiperen op het volgende spel, de volgende spelen, het volgende spel anticiperen, de volgende spelen, het volgende spel anticiperen, het volgende spel, het volgende spel, het Anticipating the next game, the next games, anticipating the next game, the next game, anticipating the next game, anticipating the next game, the next games, anticipating the next game, the next games, anticipating the next game, knowing where they are and where they are and where they are for the puck. “

