Coco Gauff ends Lois Boissons French Open Run to set up the final against Aryna Sabalenka

Roland Garros, Paris Coco Gauff goes back to the French open final.

She booked her place in a number 2 vs. No. 1 Showdown against Aryna Sablenka with an impressive victory over Los Boisson, the French wildcard that had become the toast of the tournament. Gauff, who has been on her so often, entered enemy territory on Thursday evening and took on BOisson and 15,000 French fans ready to blow the roof of the Philippe-Chatrier court.

She both beat both badly. Gauff corresponded to Boisson recording for shot in almost every rally, waiting for the mistake or a ball on which she could jump. When it was over after 70 minutes, she had a 6-1, 6-2 triumph over a woman who had spent the brains of some of the best players in the world in the last two weeks.

After seeing 10 days as a superstar, Boisson, with Gauffs -Help, returned to a player who only broke in the top 100 this week.

There are a number of different ways in which Gauff now loses competitions. Sometimes she loses control of her serve and her foundations and she cannot find the court. Other times a Power player as Sabalenka First-Trike Tennis plays against her and takes the time away.

Like most players, Gauff longs for time to put her feet and get her body behind the ball. She is almost everyone in the use of her legs to steal time back, cover the court as no one else, and gets enough balls back on the flight that she can take back control over each point, no matter how they lost.

It has been a while since someone defeated Gauff at her own game in a big tournament, but that is what Boisson tried to do at the start of the game. It was difficult to blame her because that approach had worn her to be an unknown wildcard to a semi -final berth.

She had one opponent after the other, including two of the WTA Top Six, in a maze of deep, running top spider forehands, difficult low slices and then sudden, surprise attack. Add Boissons serious speed and fitness and it can be a very dangerous approach, especially on the red clay in Europe that rewards those who can play attritional tennis if they also have a number of kill shots.

In Gauff, Boisson faced one of the masters of that competition, a six-year-old veteran of Grand Slam Tennis with an engine that is tightened in the heat of South Florida, who can run all night on a cold spring evening in Paris. Boisson is good at that game. Gauff is just better at it. At least she was Thursday evening.

She played on the right and on the left and on the right side said a somewhat twisted Boisson in her press conference.

I just have the feeling that I ran everywhere on the field today, I couldn't play my game today because she was just too good.



Los Boisson tried to beat Coco Gauff at her own game and did not succeed. (Julian Finney / Getty images)

Gauff started strong, and apart from a sloppy match halfway through the second set in which she gave Boisson her only break, she played as solid as she needed against the world No. 361, whose fairy tale trip through this tournament would probably end with a loss.

Gauff was better in just about every statistical category. She won 62 percent of her points on the first service up to 38 percent for Boisson. She won 70 percent of the points on her second serve, some that Gauff and many players can struggle to get a lot above 50 percent. Boisson won 39 percent.

Gauff has 12 winners and 15 casual mistakes. Boisson had 8 winners and 33 non -commanded mistakes.

That is how a Grand Slam semi-final ends with a 6-1, 6-2 score, in which one player earned 57 points and the other only 33. Gauff won more points of each length, and she won 15 of the 23 points that took more than eight shots. In the last moments. Gauff had to match Point by surviving Boisson in a nine-shot rally. Then she underwent a 13-shot rally and saw a forehand sailing from the field to her right to end the game.

With that she went back to her second French open -final. Her first was in 2022, and just like that year she will come across the world number 1 in the final. In contrast to that year, she will not play her first Grand Slam -Final, as a teenage fee deperate for her big outbreak. She psyched herself out that day and walked into the field with itches that she could never shake, while Iga Witek defeated her 6-1, 6-3 to conquer the first of three consecutive French open titles. That victory sealed Whiteeks status as the player who would usually dominate the sport for that season, and then two more.

Three years later, Sabalenka took Witeks Place, a movement on which she put an exclamation mark in the first semifinal on Friday by beating the title defender 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0 to make her first French open final.

Gauff, who won her first Grand Slam on the US Open in 2023 by beating Sabalenka in three sets, also jumped Witek. She will fall at number 7 next week in the ranking.

In Sabalenka, Gauff will be confronted with a player who gives her all the problems that Boisson could not. Their head-to-head is 5-5, but Sabalenka has won three of their last four games.

She jumps on Gaffs exploitable second serve. She hits hard and pushes Gauff back behind the baseline and takes the time away from the American, especially in her forehand. When Gauff goes back deep and tries to absorb the power, Sabalenka can use her newly silted variety to sneak a drop shot to the front of the court.

Gauff's best shot will be what it is always: the use of those legs and lungs to expand meetings and cause mistakes from Sabalenka. Sabalenka will do everything she can to prevent the points from taking more than a few shots. Against Witek Thursday, Sabalenka soon realized that losing points more than four shots. Witek was able to work her corners and turn Sabalenka off the field before he hit the ball in the open space.

So Sabalenka kept points short and consistently played enough first trike tennis to prevail. Against Gauff she will search more of the same.

To use the boxing metaphor, although styles do battles. In Sabalenka vs. Gauff gets ladies knowledge a final between the leading aggressor of the moment and the best counter -puncher.

Furthermore, it is a competition between two women who keep different types of titles in sport, each yearing for what the other has. Sabalenka, 27, has the championships, including three Grand Slam titles, and the World No. 1 -ranking. She is in the flowering of her career.

Gauff, 21, is the largest star of sport and the world's best -paid female athlete, with an income that tops $ 30 million a year, according to Forbes. She has only a single Grand Slam title, but she also has youth on her side and the kind of star power that Sabalenka, a white -Russian at a time is a white -Russia, does not borrow for star, because of the support of the land of Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sabalenka recently left her old agent at IMG, the Sports and Entertainment conflict, in search of representation that could yield more exposure and more millions. Gauff recently announced the launch of a new joint venture with IMG, aimed at building the type of financial rich that Lebron James, Serena Williams and other big stars have created. Another Grand Slam title would be a big boost for the new company.

Sabalenka said that a win would mean everything for her and her team on Sunday, because her all her life told her that she would struggle on clay.

In the past I don't know how many years, we have been able to develop my game so much, she said. If I can get this trophy, it just means the world to us.

Apart from just playing better tennis, the player who wins on Saturday is perhaps the one who puts all that bigger stuff aside.

Gauff said that she got much better at that than three years ago when she felt that if she lost the final, the world could end.

Everyone has to deal with much bigger things in life than losing a final, she said on Thursday evening.

She knows hundreds of players, especially the 126 who started in the main table 11 days ago, would kill to be in the final. At first I thought it would be the end of the world if I lost, and you know, the sun came up the next day. She reminds herself how privileged she is. She also knows that the sun came up the day after she lost to Swiateek and it will rise on Sunday.

I walked around the next day and nobody knew I was lost, and nobody gave it, she said. How big the moment in our lives seems is not that big in the big schedule of things.

Where, but for a few hours on Saturday it will certainly not feel that way.

(Photo: Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP via Getty images)