ECS Greeting Athletic Performance at Sports Awards Night

The school sports teams have awarded countless prizes at night.

ESTEVAN – The Estevan Comprehensive School started the performance via the ELECS sports teams during the annual Athletic Awards Night 4 June.

Awards were handed out to athletes from Senior, Junior and First -year teams. Special Athletic Awards were also awarded.

The price recipients were:

Senior team Athletic medals:

Badminton:

Excellency Dongjun won

Dedication Jane Contillo

Success Moksh Rabari

Basketball for girls::

Excellency Jordyn Tarnes

Dedication Rowyn Siever

Success Sarah Kamel

Basketball for boys:

Excellence Blake Andrist

Commitment Broaden Henry

Success Kashtin Casemore

Cheerleading:

Excellency Natalie Davis

Involvement Brooklyn Penney

Success Viktoriia Maidanska

Cross Country:

Excellency Adeon Sullivan

Deployment Kimi Zepeda

Good luck Henry Blue

Curling:

Excellence Malina Stead

Easton Baranowski dedication

Success Arizona Spencer

Football:

Excellence Dane Hogg

Involvement Jaxon Burback

Success Jayden Smith

Golf:

Excellence Malina Stead

Dedication blake andrist

Success Cruz Symons

Table tennis:

Excellency Dongjun won

Dedication Khizir Syed

Success Moksh Rabari

Girl football:

Excellency Elliana Wiebe

Dedication Sophia Murphy

Success Rowyn Siever

Boys football:

Excellence Serhii Drahomyretskyi

Dedication Liam Kwochka

Success Dongjun won

Track and field:

Excellence Truman Ciepliski

Dedication Mykenna three

Success Rachel Duncan

Girl's volleyball:

Excellency Cammy Henry

Dedication Charlotte Waldegger

Success Emily Sauder

Boy's volleyball:

Excellence Aiden Turner

Dedication Cameron Milbrandt

Success Bennett Walliser

First -year students and Junior Teams Athletic Certificates

Junior Badminton ::

Excellence Nash Hollingshead

Involvement Ryland Smith

Success Taylor Short

Junior girls basketball::

Excellency Katie Sauder

Dedication Aspen Mayuk

Success Brooke Dzeyk

Junior Boys' Basketball:

Excellency Nico Lijauco

Dedication Carter Kosior

Success Johnelle Castellano

First -year basketball for boys:

Excellence brand Wilhelm

Dedication Lucas Schottt

Success Nathan Burlasa

Junior Curling:

Excellency Arizona Spencer

Success Easton Baranowski

Junior Golf:

Excellence Levi Garagan

Dedication Ashton Stepp

Success Rylan Lievaarart

Junior Girls Volleyball

Excellence Arayana Pine

Dedication Ella Duke

Success Jada Johnson

Junior Boys' Volleyball:

Excellency Johnelle Castellano

Dedication Rylan Lievaarart

Success Ashton Stepp

First -year Girls Volleyball:

Excellence Gaby Ruf

Lexi Walkom dedication

Success Princess Adaya

Special Athletic Awards:

Excellent Female Sportsmanship Award: Megan Porter

Excellent Male Sports Care Award: Cameron Milbrandt

Female athlete of the year: Sadie Aspinall

Male athlete of the year: Dongjun won

