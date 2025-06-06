Sports
ECS Greeting Athletic Performance at Sports Awards Night
The school sports teams have awarded countless prizes at night.
ESTEVAN – The Estevan Comprehensive School started the performance via the ELECS sports teams during the annual Athletic Awards Night 4 June.
Awards were handed out to athletes from Senior, Junior and First -year teams. Special Athletic Awards were also awarded.
The price recipients were:
Senior team Athletic medals:
Badminton:
Excellency Dongjun won
Dedication Jane Contillo
Success Moksh Rabari
Basketball for girls::
Excellency Jordyn Tarnes
Dedication Rowyn Siever
Success Sarah Kamel
Basketball for boys:
Excellence Blake Andrist
Commitment Broaden Henry
Success Kashtin Casemore
Cheerleading:
Excellency Natalie Davis
Involvement Brooklyn Penney
Success Viktoriia Maidanska
Cross Country:
Excellency Adeon Sullivan
Deployment Kimi Zepeda
Good luck Henry Blue
Curling:
Excellence Malina Stead
Easton Baranowski dedication
Success Arizona Spencer
Football:
Excellence Dane Hogg
Involvement Jaxon Burback
Success Jayden Smith
Golf:
Excellence Malina Stead
Dedication blake andrist
Success Cruz Symons
Table tennis:
Excellency Dongjun won
Dedication Khizir Syed
Success Moksh Rabari
Girl football:
Excellency Elliana Wiebe
Dedication Sophia Murphy
Success Rowyn Siever
Boys football:
Excellence Serhii Drahomyretskyi
Dedication Liam Kwochka
Success Dongjun won
Track and field:
Excellence Truman Ciepliski
Dedication Mykenna three
Success Rachel Duncan
Girl's volleyball:
Excellency Cammy Henry
Dedication Charlotte Waldegger
Success Emily Sauder
Boy's volleyball:
Excellence Aiden Turner
Dedication Cameron Milbrandt
Success Bennett Walliser
First -year students and Junior Teams Athletic Certificates
Junior Badminton ::
Excellence Nash Hollingshead
Involvement Ryland Smith
Success Taylor Short
Junior girls basketball::
Excellency Katie Sauder
Dedication Aspen Mayuk
Success Brooke Dzeyk
Junior Boys' Basketball:
Excellency Nico Lijauco
Dedication Carter Kosior
Success Johnelle Castellano
First -year basketball for boys:
Excellence brand Wilhelm
Dedication Lucas Schottt
Success Nathan Burlasa
Junior Curling:
Excellency Arizona Spencer
Success Easton Baranowski
Junior Golf:
Excellence Levi Garagan
Dedication Ashton Stepp
Success Rylan Lievaarart
Junior Girls Volleyball
Excellence Arayana Pine
Dedication Ella Duke
Success Jada Johnson
Junior Boys' Volleyball:
Excellency Johnelle Castellano
Dedication Rylan Lievaarart
Success Ashton Stepp
First -year Girls Volleyball:
Excellence Gaby Ruf
Lexi Walkom dedication
Success Princess Adaya
Special Athletic Awards:
Excellent Female Sportsmanship Award: Megan Porter
Excellent Male Sports Care Award: Cameron Milbrandt
Female athlete of the year: Sadie Aspinall
Male athlete of the year: Dongjun won
