World No. 1 Sabalenka Dethrones Swiateek to reach the first Roland Garros final

Aryna Sabalalanka was the first

World No. 1 Sabalenka defeated no. 5 Seed Swiateek 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0 in their French open semi-final confrontation on Thursday. Sabalenka, a triple Grand Slam Singles champion and two-time second, is now in her first Grand Slam final of Hard Court.

“I am super happy with the victory today and Iga at Roland Garros,” said Sabalenka, after her victory. “It's just something incredible and something I am very proud of, and yes, just happy to get through this difficult match.”

Roland Garros: Draws|Scores

Sabalenka lasted 2 hours and 19 minutes to make four-time champion Swiatek's 26-Match winning streak during the event. Swiateek took her first title here in 2020 and then won three in a row from 2022 to last year. Swiatek's Roland Garros Win-Loss Record is now at 40-3.

But Sabalenka is currently definitively on top of the Tour, at WTA events and Grand Slams. Her victory over Swiatek was her Tour-Koning 40th Main-Dread victory of this season, and she won her last five Grand Slam semi-final matches.

Title Hoop Extended: After beating the dominant power of this decade at Roland Garros, Sabalenka's search will continue for another competition. She will be confronted against Coco Gauff of the United States on Saturday in a no. 1 versus no. 2 on Saturday.

Sabalenka and Gauff have a completely stuck head-to-head. They are 5-5 general and 1-1 at Grand Slam events.

“[The semifinal] Was a big competition, and it felt like a final, but I know the job has not been done yet, “said Sabalenka.” I have to go outside on Saturday and I have to fight and I have to take my best tennis with me, and I have to work for that title, especially if it is going to be Coco. “

Fast facts:This was just the second Grand Slam meeting between Sabalenka and Swiateek. Swiatek van Polen won a three set of Sabalenka in the 2022 US Open Semifinals, on the way to one Grand Slam title from Clay.

In the match, Swiatek took a 5-1 head-to-head lead on Sabalenka on the beloved clay courts of the post, but this was the first year since 2020 that Swiatek entered Roland Garros without having won a clay court title.

It was another story for Sabalenka, who had already won three titles (including a third Madrid title on Clay) and this year three other finals reached that Paris came in. Now she reached six Grand Slam -Final – one more than Swiateek in the 2020s.

“It's going to mean everything for me and my team, because I have to say that almost when life is told me where [clay] Is not my thing and then I had no confidence.

“And in the past I don't know how many years, we have been able to develop my game so much, so I really feel at ease on this surface and really enjoy playing on clay. If I can get this trophy, this just means the world to us.”

Sabalenka is now the first woman to reach the singles -final in three consecutive Grand Slam events (2024 US Open, 2025 Australian Open and French Open) since Serena Williams (Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, all in 2016).

Match moments: The collision took place under a closed roof on a wet day in Paris, and in more controlled circumstances, service rates became the story of the closely affected first set. Sabalenka under the direction of a double break on 3-0 and served for the set on 6-5 but Swiatek fought back both times. Both players were broken four times on their way to a first-set tiebreak.

In the breaker, however, Sabalenka came up with some of her most overwhelming services to supplement her return relationship; She shot an ace to change the end with a dominant 5-1 lead. At the next point, Swiatek had long failed to give Sabalenka five set points; The top seed only needed one to complete a hard -fought first set after an intense 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Three straight breaks opened the second set, but the service break up as fast as they appeared. Swiatek had the break lead on 2-1 and she kept that benefit all the way through the rest of the set, while she drained her forehand and found a better net game. Swiatek carried out a lovehold to level the game and keep her line alive for at least one set.

However, Swiatek's hope was quickly extinguished when Sabalenka took the order in the third set. It was Sabalenka who doubled on wild, flat forehands while calling through the 22 -minute decision maker. In the third set, Sabalenka hit 3-out-3 at breakpoints, hit five winners to the two of Swiatek and was credited with zero-once forced errors.