Cayden Lindstrom of Blue Jackets Enthusiastic for the future in Michigan State

Blue Jackets First Round Draft Pick Cayden Lindstrom gives his style with Blue Jackets first round pick, forwarding Cayden Lindstrom, was asked about his finer qualities. Here he describes what Columbus fans can expect.

Cayden Lindstrom, the top perspective of the Blue Jackets, played his last game with the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Memorial Cup Championship.

Despite a leg injury, during the WHL play -offs, Lindstrom gave priority back to play with his junior team.

Lindstrom will participate next season in the hockey program of Michigan State and will benefit from new NCAA -ranking rules.

Cayden Lindstrom's last match with the medicine hat Tigers did not end with a dream finish, but the top perspective of the Blue Jackets has achieved a huge purpose by playing alone.

After a frustrating season about a back injury in Columbus, the fourth overall choice of the NHLS 2024 version again came to his junior teammates to end the season with a Western Hockey League Championship Run, plus an impressive Tourish Tourning Tourning Tourning Tourning Tournay Tournay Tournay Tournay Tournay Tournay Tournay Tournay Tourish Tourish Tourish Tourish Circuits.

Medicine Hat lost from the London Knights on 1 June in Thechampionship, but Lindstrom left Rimouski, Quebec, Canada, gratefully for the experience and better prepared to take on a new challenge in Michigan State next season.

It was my goal all season to come back for the (WHL) play -offs and play, and to win a championship with the Tigers, so that's what I did, said Lindstrom. It felt really good mentally, and physically the body also felt good. So it was generally good.

Lindstroms Back -Back held up, but a hit on his left leg in the third game of the WHL Championship Series caused a painful Charley Horse tissue bruises that considerably limited him for the rest of the after season of the Tigers. He missed Game 4 of the WHL championship, played sparingly in Medicine HATS Game 5 -win and then missed the Tigers Memorial Cup opener after a long flight that caused problems in his wounded leg.

Nevertheless, Lindstrom played the last three games for the Tigers to end his season in uniform. There were several points during the season that did not seem to be a realistic outcome, especially after his back operation to repair a hernia in November 2024.

He could have shifted his focus to the start of his offseas training, and shuns every thoughts to return to Medicine Hat, but playing again for the Tigers has never fallen out of the Lindstrom list with priorities.

It felt great, Lindstrom said. They kept in touch with me all season and asked when I came back, so it was just, in general, such a good experience to continue with those guys. To fight through the rest of the play -offs and the Memorial Cup, just meant to do that with them a lot for me.

It was also a form of closure.

Lindstrom has decided to take advantage of a change in NCAA fitness with which players from the CHLS three Canadian junior competitions can join American university teams. The change officially starts in August 2025, so that Lindstrom can change its development path from Medicine Hat to Michigan State next season, which has become one of the NCAAS top programs.

The school now has state-of-the-art facilities in Munn Ice Arena. Head coach Adam Nightingale has also collected impressive staff, including highly regarded strength and development coaches. Combine those draws with playing fewer matches than Junior teams, and Lindstrom's move to the NCAA is very logical.

Given that Hisnhl size and impressive talent, Lindstrom could possibly only play one season for the Spartans before he started his professional career.

I always try to challenge myself as a player, so I think playing to older boys (at the university) would be favorable to me, only the competitive level, Lindstrom said. I love to compete against really good players and strong players. I think that builds me as a better player and a more confident player and a very big reason is that I have chosen college (hockey).

More practice time A university program was another sales argument.

I think the practices will help me get everything I need and help me to become a really good player and a long -term player, Lindstrom said. Well, have so much time to discuss video and things like that, so I think that will really help me as a player.

Lindstrom could probably have went to every NCAA program, but his visit to Michigan State sold him on East Lansing, Michigan.

They run their practices like an NHL team, he said. I mean, their coaches are incredible, and only the whole team … I really like the atmosphere there. They were just so taught, and that's what I like. All the boys there just trained and worked so hard, and I really noticed.

Enough to push some pushes from the dressing room of the Blue Jackets aside, where four alums by Michigan Wolverines hung their equipment in the 2024-25 campaign.

I heard a lot about those boys' University of Michigan, but they really helped me with my decision, Lindstrom said. They didn't push me too hard. They clearly wanted me to go (to Michigan), but they just said, go where you fit best with you, and I thought Michigan State suited me best.

