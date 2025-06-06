



This week, Chile History wrote by organizing the ITTF World Para Future Santiago de Chile 2025A tournament of World Class of World Class that represents much more than exceptional competition. It is the highlight of a carefully orchestrated integration process that Para table tennis management has transformed in the country and has established Chile as a regional pioneer. Until 2024, Para Table Tennis in Chile followed the same path as most countries worldwide on the road through the National Paralympic Committee, Copachi. But inspired by the groundbreaking integration of the ITTF of Para -Tafel tennis in 2007, the National Federation of Chile, Fechiteme, started an ambitious transformation that would reform the future of sport in the country. In 2023 Fechiteme started what a model integration process would be, led by the expertise of Omar Refaat and Carlos Esnard of the ITTF development department. Instead of hurrying up, they worked methodically through the ITTF Para table Tennis Integration Online Servicea Extensive Training Program that is designed to navigate through the complex challenges with which federations are confronted during the transition. The training has tackled three critical areas: institutional restructuring, technical development of sport and financial management. This systematic approach ensured that every aspect of the transition was carefully planned and implemented. What made Chile's integration particularly successful was the cooperation spirit. The process was not only actively involved in the IND between Fechiteme and Copachiit (National Institute of Sport, reporting to the Ministry of Sport), so that knowledge transfer was treated professionally and that athletes remained protected during the transition. It is crucial that the transfer of governance has not indicated the end of the partnerships. Fechiteme acknowledged that the many years of experience of Copachi in areas such as classification and IPC regulations remained invaluable, which laid a foundation for continuous cooperation instead of institutional rivalry. The tournament shows everything that the integration process would achieve: top quality facilities in the Paralympic Training Center (a sustainable legacy of the Santiago 2023 Para Pan American Games) and seamless coordination between both organizations working together as a united team. The event only represents the start of the ambitious Para -Tafeltennis program from Chile. There are already plans for para training camps, classification meminars and classification options for intellectually handicapped athletes that are thought of how the right integration creates a platform for sustainable growth. The success speaks through his leaders. Beatriz Campillay, President of FechitemeReflect on the collaboration performance: “This integration process has been possible thanks to the joint effort of all parties: Fechiteme, Copachi, National Institute of Sport and ITTF. This work Synergy allowed us to preserve the ITTF World Para Future Santiago 2025 to the good work for the good work. retain. Sebastian Villavicencio, President of Copachiemphasizes the wider impact: “It has been a very enriching attempt and the road has been cleared for other federations in Chile. Para table tennis in Chile is a sport that, thanks to duration and planned work, has reached a standard that enables us to be a pioneers in the region in the region. To make this opportunity to continue to work Fechitemee.” Chile's integration trip shows that successful change requires more than good intentionsit, requires strategic planning, guidelines of experts, cooperation spirit and persistent involvement. Like others in Latin -America and outside of Chile's progress, De Ma has established itself as a regional pioneer, which shows that thoughtful integration Para table tennis can elevate to new heights and strengthen the entire sporting ecosystem. General news para table tennis

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ittf.com/2025/06/06/chile-a-blueprint-for-para-table-tennis-integration-success/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos