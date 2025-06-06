Rob Walter rented as New -Zeelands Cricket Head Coach after leaving the Job van Zuid -Africa





Former South Africa -Coach Rob Walter has been appointed as head coach of New -Zeelandse Cricket team in all three sizes as a replacement for Gary Stead | Photocredit: Getty images

Rob Walter has been hired to coach the Nieuw -Zeeland cricket team in all three sizes as a replacement for Gary Stead. Walter coached the teams of South Africa in the one-day and twenty20 formats from January 2023 to April this year. He previously coached the province of Otago in Nieuw -Zeeland and at the Central Districts Association for five years. He led South Africa to the semi -final of the World Cup 2023 and the Champions Trophy earlier this year in the ODI format and to the final of the T20 World Cup last year. Stead was new -Zeeland's head coach in all three sizes from 2018 until earlier this week, when Nieuw -Zeeland Cricket announced that it was looking for a replacement. Stead announced in March that he was resigning from his roles in the limited formats, but was planning to stay as a test coach. New Zealand cricket said it preferred a coach to lead the black caps in all three formats. It is a great opportunity to work with such a talented group of players and support staff for a period in which so many worldwide events, as well as massive bilateral series will be disputed, said Walter. I just can't wait to get started. It is exciting, it is a challenge and the chance is huge. The 49-year-old Walter was high on the list of New Zealand cricket with preferential candidates from the moment it decided to pursue another all-formats coach, who rule out stably that led the black caps to the inaugural world test championship. Rob is a world -class coach with an excellent pedigree, said NZC Chief Executive Scott Weenink. His success in the domestic game of New Zealand in combination with his recent performance on the global stage with South Africa makes him the ideal candidate to lead the black caps. He takes it over on time for the tour from New Zealand to Zimbabwe, which starts with a T20 Tri series against the hosts and South Africa for a two-test series against Zimbabwe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/rob-walter-hired-as-new-zealands-cricket-head-coach-after-leaving-south-africa-job/article69663761.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos