Hockey sexual abuse trial: how we came here and what is the next

Content warning: This story contains accusations of sexual violence.

London, Ont. After seven moved weeks in court, the crown and the defense have finished presenting evidence and calling witnesses in the trial accused of five former NHLers of a sexual attack of 2018.

On 9 June, all five primary lawyers will present their final entries for the accused. Prior to that phase of the test, it is time to look back on the most important events that have formed how we came here, and what we expect to happen afterwards.

17-19 June: Members of the Canadian World Junior Mens and Slyge Hockey teams gather in London, Ont., For a gala event that celebrates their gold medal extremes.

18-19 June: An alleged sexual attack takes place in room 209 of the Delta Armories Hotel in London of EM, as the complainant in the business is known for a ban on publication.

June 19: Em's mother and her mother partner call London Police Service and Hockey Canada to report an incident to the Delta Armories. Glen McCurdie, then vice-president of the Hockey Canadas of insurance and risk management, calls on Henin Hutchison lawyer Danielle Robitaille. McCurdie reports the incident to the London police.

June 22: LPS Detective Stephen Newton interviews EM

June 30, July: Robitaille interviews 10 out of 19 players in the World Juniors team 2018 as part of her research.

September 14: Pending EMS participation, Robitaille submits an interim report to Hockey Canada.

November 17: Det. Newton interview Michael Mcleod personally.

November 24: Newton interviews Alex Forenton personally.

December 18: Newton interviews Dillon Dube via Conference Call.

7 February: Newton closes the LPS examination and determines that there are insufficient grounds for costs.

Robitaille closes its research for Hockey Canada.

April 20: A settlement of the claim is submitted to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, looking for $ 3.55 million compensation for the plaintiff. Hockey canada called, the Canadian Hockey League and Acht John Do -players.

26 May: A report from TSNS Rick Westhead reveals that Hockey Canada had arranged a civil lawsuit with a woman who claimed that she was sexually abused by eight men, including members of the Canadian Mens World Junior Team 2018, after an event in London that the team honored in June 2018.

The NHL opens an investigation into the incident.

June 20: A parliamentary committee starts hearings towards Hockey Canadas activities and its investigation into the incident. Managers Tom Renney and Scott Smith Witnesses.

22 June: Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge freezes Hockey Canadas Federal Funds.

July 14: Hockey Canada, via Robitaille, reopens his research and mandates that all players of the 2018 team collaborate or have a ban on future sanctioned events.

July 18: The Canadian Press reports that Hockey Canada had used small hockey costs for a fund used for uninsured obligations, one of which were claims for sexual violence.

July 19: Hockey Canada announces that it would no longer use the fund for such claims.

July 22: LPS Heroping is research, with det. Lyndsey Ryan as the new main investigator.

July 22: The police say they are investigating accusations of a group -sexual attack by Canadian World Junior Players during the 2003 tournament in Halifax. The investigation keeps going.

July 26: Robital testifies to the parliamentary committee that EM agreed to participate in the reopened investigation. Robitaille does not mention the eight John.

July 27: Smith tells the hearing of the parliamentary committee that Hockey Canada had paid $ 8.9 million to arrange 21 lawsuits sexual misconduct. In the following days, it pauses or beat multiple sponsors with hockey canada.

1-18 October: Robitaille interviews McLeod, Dube and Forenton.

October 13: Smith leaves his position as CEO and the entire board of directors of Hockey Canada resigns.

Robitaille sets its second completed report at Hockey Canada, which was not made public.

July 4: Katherine Henderson, former CEO of Curling Canada, has been named new CEO and President of Hockey Canada.

November 14: Hockey Canada says it appeals to the findings of Robitailles report.

January 28, 30: The players are charged: McLeod is sued by the LPS with two counts of sexual violence, including one with regard to helping in the violation. DUBE, FORENTON, CAL FOOOTE and CARTER Hart are each accused of one count of sexual violence.

February 2: The NHL will be completed its investigation. Both NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and NHLPA director Marty Walsh say they will wait to see how the criminal procedure unfolds before they take action.

February 5: LPS Chief Thai Truong apologizes at EM in a media conference for the amount of time it has taken to set costs.

November 28: Justice Bruce Thomas, the judge who supervises the for the trial and hearings, rules the second hockey canada research that is carried out from interviews of the players and EM carried out by Robital, is inadmissible for the trial.

Justice Maria Carroccia, a former Windsor lawyer, is mentioned as a judge.

April 22: The process starts. The charges are read in court for the first time for the accused. All arguing not guilty of their indictment. Jury selection starts.

April 25: Carroccia rules one day a mistrial in the procedure, which jury registers as a concern after a defense lawyer and a jury member cross on a local market during a lunch break.

April 28: Trial starts again with a new jury.

April 30: SMS messages of a group cat in which players were involved in room 209, where the alleged attack took place, were introduced in June 2018 as evidence. Remarkable is a few consecutive texts from McLeod: who wants to be quickly signed in a 3-way that 209-Mikey is signed.

April 30: Taylor Raddysh, the first member of the team to testify, appears via Zoom from Virginia and in particular says that he was not in the room long and I have no reminder of what I saw in that room.

May 2: Boris Katchouk testifies via Zoom from Pennsylvania that he was in room 209 for a few minutes and did not speak with a woman who lay on a bed before he left.

May 2: EM appears via CCTV from another room in the courthouse, her first of nine days in the stands. She testifies that she had 12 alcoholic beverages at night.

May 5: EM testifies that after consensual sex with McLeod she was sexually attacked and feared for her safety with so many players in the room. She says that the players talked about sexual abuse of her with a golf club. She also testifies that she does not remember the recording of the two mobile phone videos in which she seems to give permission. I say what they want me to say. I don't think it reflected how I felt, she says.

May 7: EM testifies that she was not a willing participant in the events of that night: the feeling that I was completely out of my body, I did not feel that I was an active participant when I was so numb, she tells the court. After intense cross -hearing by Hart's Lawyer towards the end of the day, Em breaks down and cries.

May 14: Em's last day in the stands. She testifies that when she participated in the civil lawsuit, the concept was that no players would be called public.

May 14-17: Former player Tyler Steenbergen testifies from Alberta that Foote and Dube each phoned him to ask him not to tell Hockey Canada investigators what he had seen them do on June 19, 2018. Steenbergen says he partially saw Foote do the splits over EM and Dube slap her buttocks: It wasnt hard, but it didnt Seem soft either.

May 16: Second jury will be fired after a jury member sends a note to Carroccia that members of the Forenton defense team ridiculed the jury members while they entered. Defense is successfully lobbying to let the process continue as a judge alone.

May 20-22: Brett Howden bears witness to Las Vegas. His memory of earlier statements and evidence is repeatedly questioned by the crown, to the point that he is treated as a hostile witness. Howden breaks and cries after he was asked by defense lawyer by lawyer Lisa Carnelos about telling his girlfriend, whoever his wife, about the incident.

26 May: Carroccia rules for the second time in two days that SMS messages between Howden and Raddysh are inadmissible. The core of the problem are texts in which Howden told that he told Raddysh that he saw Dube beating the girls (butt) so hard, it seemed that it hurt so badly.

27 May: Howden decides to deny his testimony by lawyer Julianna Greenspan that he was trying to minimize his role in the incident. A video of the London police interview with MCleod is shown. In particular, McLeod says in the interview that he checked with EM five times at night to see if she was in order and denies that someone had sent an SMS message that players invited to the Sex Chamber.

May 28: A video of the police interview with Furenton is shown. The court is also played the audio recording of the telephone interview by Newton with Dube. Neither of them mentions EM on the buttocks. Newton also testifies that he had no knowledge of a group cat in which players discussed the incident.

May 29: De Kroon closes its case. Hart takes the position, the only one of the five who accused this to do this, and testifies that his sexual contact with EM consensual, that he saw them holding hand holding hand with Foreenton while they went to the bathroom together and he would have not tolerated anything with the woman. Hart is repeatedly challenged by De Kroon about his memory of events.

2 June: Lawyers for the defense say they have no further witnesses to call or prove to introduce. The crown has no further questions.

June 9: All five primary lawyers for the suspect will start presenting their final entries in the case. When they are ready, the crown follows with its final arguments. Then Carroccia will tell the court when she expects to present her findings and her ruling. That exact date is not expected to be fast, although the expectations are that the defense will insist earlier than later.