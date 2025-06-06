



Ayhika Mukherjee played in the lead when Ahmedabad SG Pipers sealed their first victory of Indianoil Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6 and Stanleys Chennai Lions 8-7 in a tightly disputed draw on Thursday. Earlier, Sreeja Akula Jaipur Patriots wore an exciting 8-7 victory over U Mumba TT. All tires are broadcast live on Star Sports Khel and Star Sports 2 Tamil and streamed at Jiohotstar. Feeded under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, Indianoil Utt continues to grow as a prominent professional competition. All 23 tires, more than 16 action -packed days, will take place in Ahmedabads Eka Arena, with tickets that are only available on Bookmyshow. Ahmedabad SG Pipers came out when Ricardo Walther dominated the opening band with a 3-0 win over Payas Jain, who set the tone. Ayhika followed with a Gruizige 2-1 comeback about Poyantee Baisya and sealed the decision maker at Golden Point. The couple then worked together to achieve the mixed Doubles 2-1, giving Ahmedabad early control despite a late game loss in the third. Chennai Lions clawed his way back while Kirill Gerassimenko Snehit Suravajjula with 2-1 in the Herenhonkelaars. But Snehits Second game win turned out to be crucial and the draw in Ahmedabads Gunst. Fan Siqi closed the evening with a clinical 3-0 sweep about Giorgia Piccolin, who saved three crucial matches for the Lions. Although the pipers had already sealed the draw for 8-7, Chennais was able to be of vital for a total of seven won for the long term. Ayhika was named the Indian player of the draw for her display, while Walther took home the foreign player of the draw. Fan Siqi claimed the shot of the Tie Award. In Thursday the first match, Indian Aceja Akula surprised world no. 12 Bernadette Szocs in a selection palapers, which drives Jaipur Patriots to a narrow victory over U Mumba TT. Kanak JHA set the tone with a 2-1 victory over Lilian Bardet, before Sreeja delivered the upset of the night with a dominant decision maker against SZOCS. U Mumba hit back while Szocs and Akash paised the mixed Doubles with 3-0 to shift the momentum. Jeet Chandra kept Jaipur alive with a grim comeback against Akash, forcing a decision-maker in which Britt Eerlands sealed the deal and passed Yashaswini Gordade 2-1. Szocs and Akash were called foreign and Indian players of the draw, while Jeet took the shot from the draw home. During the Dream Utt Juniorsa Joint Initiative of Indianoil Utt and Dream Sports FoundationPBG Pune Jaguars drove to a 7-2 victory over Dabang Delhi TTC, with Atharva Nawarange with both singles and Doubles next to Tushti Sood. In a nail biter, Kolkata Thunderblades Dempo Goa Challengers ran 5-4, with Ritvik Gupta and Swara Karmakar, each win and combine their singles rubbers for a crucial point in double. Latest scores Jaipur Patrots 8-7 U Mumba TT Kanak JHA BT. Lilian Bardet 2-1 (11-6, 7-11, 11-9) Sreeja Akula BT. Bernadette Szocs 2-1 (11-9, 8-11, 11-5) Kanak Jha/Sreeja Akula lost to Akash Pal/Bernadette Szocs 0-3 (8-11, 6-11, 6-11) Jeet Chandra BT. Akash Pal 2-1 (5-11, 11-10, 11-7) Brett Eerland BT. Yashaswini Gordade 2-1 (11-7, 11-4, 7-11) Ahmedabad SG Pipers 8-7 Stanleys Chennai Lions Ricardo Wulther BT. Payas Jain 3-0 (11-4, 11-9, 11-5) Ayhika Mukherjee BT. Poyantee Baisya 2-1 (11-9, 7-11, 11-10) Ricardo Walter / Ayhika Mukherjee BT. Kirassimenko / Poyantee Baisya 2-1 (11-2, 11-6, 7-11) Snowhit Suravajullah lost to Kirassimenko 1-2 (7-11, 11-3, 7-11) Giorgia Piccolin lost from Fan Siqi 0-3 (9-11, 4-11, 2-11)

