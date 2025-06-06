Legal case tied up in a lawsuit for family of HS football player who sustained a traumatic brain injury WSB TV channel 2

Atlanta – The lawyers for a former high school footballer who has sustained a traumatic brain injury say that the school that recruited him did not give him the right care when he was injured during a competition.

Channel 2S Michael Seiden Reported that the lawsuit was first filed in 2022, but it remains tied in a lawsuit.

The allegations are against Pace Academy. In the lawsuit, lawyers claim Jordan Sloan that the school had no ambulance on the spot. They also accuse the team doctor and trainers of not offering the right care during the life -threatening situation.

Considered a rising star on the Gridiron, was recruited to Sloan, who dreamed of earning a division I -fair at the University of Miami, to play football on Pace Academy.

In September 2020, during a home game, Jordan took a big hit that left him with a traumatic brain injury.

He doesn't swallow. He can't swallow, so we have to give him food and water through a food tube, said Jasmine Jamieson, his mother.

Jordan can't talk and he can't get out of bed without the help of his mother. His mother has also become his full -time caregiver.

She starts to dress every day by dressing and brushing his teeth.

I made him a promise early on, within the first month, that I would do what I needed to make sure he got his life back, Jamieson said.

But life has not become easier. In 2022, Jordan and his family filed a lawsuit against Pace Academy and accused the private school of committing medical malpractice.

This was a complete security failure from Pace Academy, said Lindsey Macon, one of the lawyers representing Jordan in his civil lawsuit. Nobody took the lead.

And what tempo (academy) has now demonstrated half a decade is an unwillingness to accept responsibility, extra lawyer Drew Findling, who also works on the case.

They did not recruit him because they hoped that one day he would be a neurosurgeon, Findling said. “They did not recruit him because one day they hoped that he would design the best bridges and buildings in the world. They recruited him to entertain their fans. But when he no longer served that goal, it would be bound in the court case.”

Lawyers for Sloan told Channel 2 Action News That they conducted their own research and discovered that there was no ambulance involved. They also claimed that it took at least 45 minutes before paramedics arrived and started giving him oxygen.

The biggest problem here is that Jordan did not get oxygen in his brain, Macon did not say Channel 2 Action News. There was not the equipment to do it. It was not clear who should offer that care. And that is why it was not given.

The legal team of Jordans said it is calling on pace to take responsibility for his actions. Stop hidden behind your lawyers and steps up and acknowledges that this young man and his family will suffer for a long time after most of us have disappeared, added it to find. Give him and his family some seeming like decency and a respectable life.

A spokesperson for Pace Steed Channel 2 Action News The following explanation:

We are deeply saddened by the tragic injury that our alumnus, Jordan Sloan, suffered. He and his family are known to and loved by our school community, and since Jordans Injury, the Pace Academy Community has been working with the Jordans family to support his recovery. We continue to pray for a complete recovery. Due to current legal proceedings, we cannot comment further at the moment.

