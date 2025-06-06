



Piyush ChawlaThe former Legspinner in India has called time on a professional career that spanned for two decades. Chawla, 36, played three tests, 25 odis and seven T20Is, with his last performance for India that returned to the T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka in 2012. The Syed Mushtaq ali-trophy in 2024-25 was the last performance of Chawla in the Interior Cricket, a tournament that he had committed to play in the hope to play in IPL 2025. He was not sold at the mega auction in November and was then part of ESPNCRICINFOS programming programs during the tournament. Chawla played IPL matches in 192 and had Stints with four franchises – Punjab Kings (PBKS)” Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)” Chennai Super Kings (CSK) And Mumbai Indians (MI). He picked up 192 Wickets, culminating in the 2014 season, where he famous the winning runs to bring KKR their second IPL title in three seasons. Chawla's last IPL appearance came in 2024, when he was part of Mi. He ends like the Fourth Highest Wicket Taker in the IPL. Chawla came in the spotlight as a 16-year-old when he bowed Sachin Tendulkar with a Googly in the Challenger trophy of 2005. In 2006 he earned a test debut against England in Mohali, shortly after he was part of the Indian World Cup team under the 19, in which also Ravra, Chetesha. The high notes reached his career between 2007 and 2011, when he was part of the T20 World Cup team of India, the ODI team who recorded a Tri series victory in Australia in 2008 in Australia, as well as the Squad winning squad in 2011 in India. Chawla represented Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in domestic cricket and took 446 first -class wickets in 137 games. In a farewell memorandum on Instagram, Chawla thanked his coaches KK Gautam and Late Pankaj Saraswat, among other things. “From representing India at the highest level to part of the Victorious 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup Squads, every moment in this incredible journey was nothing less than a blessing. These memories will remain in my heart forever,” Chawla wrote. “Although I get away from the fold, Cricket will always live with me, I am now looking forward to starting a new trip, with the lessons and spirit of this wonderful game.”

