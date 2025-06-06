



With the distraction of actual football finally over, the football fans among us can finally concentrate on what this is all about: or James Trafford Leave Burnley for Newcastle. The 22-year-old burst on stage when he left Manchester City as the third most expensive British goalkeeper in history, even though he never played in the championship, let alone the Premier League. Newcastle tried to buy it last summer, but true Football is the winner Style sold Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest instead and took the Greek keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos in part, so that PSR was helped. But now they are back with a revenge! In the meantime, Aston Villa buzzes a stunning return of four goals (two pens) after Marcus Rashfords in 17 games show an interest in taking another winger in Manchester United. After the roaring success of Jadon SanchoS loan to Chelsea 41 performances, five goals, paid 5m to avert his permanent presence, they naturally want to add it to their team. There is competition for his signature from Milan and Napoli, where Antonio Conte sees him as the perfect player to ensure that he remains furious at all times. Nevertheless, Chelsea will of course be busy splashing money, as they always do. The less than production Liam Delap is already inside, the temptation to hear the famous Champions League Anthem (from the bank) too much to resist, and now the club wants to sign Mike Maignan From Milan. But, not impressed by the asking price of 25 million, they will return with a more realistic range of 745 m and a contract of 498 years. Elsewhere, Everton hopes to put on a new center. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, without a contract at the end of the month, can leave, and there is interest in it Thierno Barry Not as big name as Romelu Lukaku, but it would nevertheless be exciting to experience in scouse. However, Villarreal does not want to sell and, after they have qualified for the Champions League, does not have to do. Arsenals Mikel Arteta has experienced a revelation throughout London: teams are better if they have someone to score goals. As such he tries to sign Benjamin Sesko However, he can be confronted with competition from Liverpool, who will have a vacancy when Darwin Nuez leaves. Liverpool has had no offers for Luis Daz. But if they are reportedly interested in Barcelona and Al-Nassr, they can replace it Anthony Gordonwhose lush Barnet Terry McDermott, Phil Thompson, Kevin MacDonald and other head of Heartthrobs from past days. Talked about that, Harvey Elliot Can also be on the road. Rumor has it that he has rejected a move to Nottingham Forest, because he does not think that they fit his playing style and, instead, promotes a move to the Serie A.

