Indian police arrest four people in connection with deadly cricket -stamped | Cricket -Nieuws





At least 11 people died and dozens were injured in Stamede outside Bengaluru Stadium on Wednesday.

The police in the South Indian city Bengaluru have arrested four people after a rush during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Cricket teams Indian Premier League Victory Celebrations killed 11 people and at least injured at least 47, the local media reported. Three people from an event management company and one RCB team officer were arrested on Friday, according to local media reports. Media Outlet India said today that Nikhil Sosale, Royal Challengers Bengalurus Head of Marketing, was arrested at Bengalurus airport. The Indian Express newspaper reported that Sosale was arrested together with a director of an event management company. There was no immediate comment from RCB. Tens of thousands of people had wrapped the streets of the city in the South Indian State Karnataka to welcome their hero Virat Kohli and his RCB team at home after they defeated Punjab Kings in the final of the Indian Premier League. While the team celebrated with the trophy in a stadium in the city, thousands of people tried to push through the gates, which led to a rush. The franchise later said that the incident was a shame and promised a million Indian rupees ($ 11,655) to every family of the 11 fans who died. The dead have led to widespread anger and top police officers have been suspended. On Thursday during a press conference, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who uses only one name, explained the suspended officials. These officers seem to be irresponsible and negligent and it has been decided to suspend them, Siddaramaiah said. The Minister President also said that legal steps have been taken against the representatives of RCB, as well as the organizers of the event and the Cricket Association. He noted that a first information report, which marks the start of a police investigation, was registered against them. Kohli, who scored TOP in the final, said he had no words for words after celebrations of a dream that first IPL-Kroon turned to tragedy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the accident absolutely heartbreaking. Stampedes often occur in India, mainly at religious events, but it was the first time in 45 years that fans died in a crush at a sporting event, the local media said. Indias head cricket coach Gautam Gambhir said on Thursday that he did not support such road shows and parties. Celebration is important. But more important than that is the life of a person. So if we are not prepared or if we cannot treat the crowd that way, we might not have these road shows, Gambhir told reporters. The groundbreaking IPL sold its broadcasting rights in 2022 for five seasons to global media giants for a striking $ 6.2 billion, making it one of the highest ranked sports competitions in cost-match terms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/6/6/indian-police-arrest-four-people-in-connection-with-deadly-cricket-stampede The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos