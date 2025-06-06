Sports
The ice rink, a hole with hockey theme, is part of the structure of the Canadian Open
A year ago, during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open, the Canadian golfer Mackenzie Hughes arrived on the par-3 13oneHole in Hamilton Golf & Country Cluband described the scene as a pandemonium.
Before he could hit his tee shot, the fans on the ice rink, the hockey theme hole was wrapped in boards on both sides of the Tee, goalkeeper helmets such as Tee Markers, a goal on the Tee and a Zamboni-ice-resurfacing machine in the neighborhood, Serenade him with Canadas National Anthem.
The hair in my neck stood up, Hughes said.
They sang hey, honey! Before Trace Crowe Teed counts and John Denvers me home, country roads, between groups, while Rory McIlroy was treated to a Ryder Cup-like Ole! Ole! Ole! Ole! When banging hands that slaps the shelves, there is organ music just as they used to play in the old Maple Leaf Gardens (now Scotiabank Arena) and DJ Summer Knocks, the official DJ of the NHLS Toronto Maple Leafs Added some authenticity this year.
The ice rink, born eight years ago, may see his first hole-in-one
It was an idea to make his debut eight years ago and is now part of the structure of the RBC Canadian Open. This year the ice rink of 230 Yards is slimmed down a year ago and was set up on the Downhill, 144-Yard Par-3 14oneHole at TPC Toronto in Osprey Valley (North Course) in Greater Toronto's Caledon, Ontario, and some players say that this could be the year before the first hole in one on the ice rink.
It is on a shorter par-3 and there are a few pin codes (including the back left) where you could see a bait and hopefully a lot of birdies and give the fans something to cheer and get loud, said Canadian Pro Taylor Pendrithh, who is a dunk on his third swing of the day during the charity.
Credit goes to the executive director of Golf Saskatchewan, who suggested a gap with hockey theme to combine Canadas the most popular activities, golf and hockey. It originally debuted in 2017 in Glenn Abbey.
The first year stood noisy fans on the boards in hockey style, which replaced traditional roping, on one side of the seventh hole. The following year, in St. Georges, the shelves were placed on both sides of the 16oneHole, which created a different atmosphere, and it just continues to grow with a double-decker tent along the left side of the hole last year.
Former RBC Canadian Open Tournament director Bryan Crawford told PGA Tour.com: “I don't think anyone could have dreamed when that idea was brought forward that it would have grown to what it is today.
Shades of TPC Scottsdale's 16th Hole
It creates an electric atmosphere that are shades of the infamous 16oneDuring TPC Scotttsdales Stadium Course during the WM Phoenix Open, only these fans tend to be extinguished against the wind instead of three sheets and while they beat the planks and Singalong in their hearts, it becomes quiet enough to hear a pin falls before a player counts.
“They get it,” said two -time RBC Canadian Open Champion Rory McIlroy once.
So also, the pros do, who have bought to put a piece of Canadas National Pastime in the act, with their favorite hockey sweater. Mike Weir has worn a Detroit Red Wings Jersey. Dustin Johnson, a champion from the past before he left for Liv, raced an Edmonton Oilers-Trui from his father-in-law, the Great, Wayne Gretzky. Former Touring Pro Graham Delaet played a Calgary Flames sweater.
Three years ago Golf Canada introduced the ice rink on the Canadian Womens, with Brooke Henderson who pulled a sweater from her hometown Ottawa Senators and Nelly Korda A Chicago Blackhawks Jersey, the team for which her friend played at that time.
And the players are not the only ones who dress the part. The voluntary Marshals rock the black and white vertical vertical shirts and black shorts that look like referees, and have called the area around the Tee 'The Penalty Box'. Just like with a hockey game, the fans suck out and sang referees, when one of them seized a plastic hockeypuck that was thrown in the stands. It quickly becomes one of the more unique experiences on a professional golf tournament without feeling too artificial or the fans get out of hand.
There is no space on that ice rink. It is just like the boards there are on the tee and they are banging and shouting, said Hughes, who wore a sweater last year as a tribute to a late friend. Walking on that tee, again, just a totally hair -raising moment when, I mean, I try to play quite cool, but on the inside I think this is really, very cool.
