



Niagara University, Nyniagara Hockey head coach Jason Lammers announced the Purple Eagles schedule for the coming season 2025-26 on Friday. The schedule contains two exhibition games, eight non-conference matchups and 26 Atlantic Hockey America competitions. The Purple Eagles open the season at home while participating in their first non-conference match on their way to St Lawrence on October 4. Niagara stays at home to take on Bowling Green 10-11 October. The Purple Eagles are going on the road for the first time to hire Union while they are confronted with the Garnet Chargers 17-18 October before they come back home to face the USNTDP in an exhibition on 24 October. Atlantic Hockey Play opens on October 31, while the Purple Eagles play a home-and-home series with Robert Morris with the Purple Eagles that plays in DWyer Arena on November 1. After opening AHA game against Robert Morris, the Purple Eagles take the Holy Cross on the Roadnov. 7-8. The Purple Eagles then return to HomeTo Facearmy for the first time in the conference part of the season of November 14-15. Niagara then plays nine straight home matches, starting with a single match against ride on November 18 before he is opposed to RPI November 28-29. The Purple Eagles only play one series in December and will compete against Bentley 5-6 December before he closes the calendar year with an exhibition against Guelph 31 December. The Purple Eagles are starting the new year to complete their non-conference schedule with a home game against Clarkson on January 3 before completing the nine match at home against Sacred Heart from January 9-10. The month of January ends with three Home and Home Series' With Mercyhurst January 16-17, ride January 23-24 and Canisius 30-31 January, with the Purple Eagles that plays in DWyer on January 17, January 23 and January 31 Niagara starts in February with a weekend series against Air Force at home 6-7 February before he goes to ride on 10 February for a midweek match. The Purple Eagles then recorded Robert Morris for their second home and the home of the season against the Colonies 13-14 February with the series that will be opened in DWyer Arena on 13 February. The Purple Eagles ends the regular season with two more home and houses against Mercyhurst 20-21 February and Canisius 27-28 February. Stay connected to Niagara Hockey on X (Formal Twitter) and Instagram. Follow Niagara Athletics all year round Twitter” Instagram” Facebookand purpleagles.com.

