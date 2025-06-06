Sports
England against West -India: First Mens T20 Cricket International Live | England Cricket Team
“,”elementId”:”07b0f6be-bc0d-4d24-8797-612e1c8274f4″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
West Indies have a much stronger side than in the ODI series, with frightening depth in their batting Andre Russell is at No9.
“,”elementId”:”21aa6bc6-fa61-40aa-a629-b18881441569″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
England Smith, Duckett, Buttler (wk), Brook (c), Banton, Bethell, Jacks, Dawson, Carse, Rashid, Potts.
“,”elementId”:”460decba-b45a-4c0b-8703-ba75f238d224″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
West Indies Charles, Lewis, Hope (c/wk) Chase, Rutherford, Powell, Holder, Shepherd, Motie, A Joseph.
“,”elementId”:”3cbfbf4d-2f7a-40a5-bec4-9af841a0a38f”}]”Attributes”: {“Pepled”: False, “Keyevent”: True, “Summary”: False}, “Blockcreatedon”: 1749229397000, “Blockcreatedond display”: “13.03EDt”, “Blocklastupededed”, “Blocklastupdededededed”, 13.07edt “,” Blockfirstpubliced ”: 1749229630000,” Blockfirst Publicut Display “:” 13.07edt “,” Blockfirstpubliceddisplaynotimezone “:” 13.07 “,” Title “Team News” Contribators, “Contribators:[]”Primarydateline”: “Fri 6 Jun 2025 13.09 EDT”, “Secondarydateline”: “For the first time published on Fri 6 Jun 2025 12.30 EDT”}, {“ID”: “68431F2E8F08D8006B3739DE”, “Elements”[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Looks like a good pitch and hopefully we can put a good score on the board, says Harry Brook. The local lad Matthew Potts, who was omitted from the Test squad earlier in the week, will make his IT20 debut.
“,”elementId”:”bfab87a4-f9d8-4713-93af-2930d11df789″}]”Attributes”: {“pepled”: False, “KeyEvent”: True, “Summary”: False}, “Blockcreatedon”: 1749229358000, “Blockcreatedond display”: “13.02edt”, “BlockLastupededed”, “” BlockStupededed “,” “” BlockLastupededed “,” ” Astupdated display “:” 13.09edt “,” Blockfirstpublished “: 1749229396000,” Blockfirstpublisheddisplay “:” 13.03edt “,” Blockfirst Published displaynotime zone “:” Title “,” Title “,” Title “,” Title “,” Title “,” Title “,” Title “,”,[]”Primarydateline”: “Fri 6 Jun 2025 13.09 EDT”, “Secondarydateline”: “First published on Fri 6 Jun 2025 12.30 EDT”}, {“ID”: “684319C18F08EDAC2D869C19”, “Elements”[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
The man with the biggest muscles in cricket talks to Andre Russell.
“,”elementId”:”46406058-4dbe-447a-b7a8-6dda2f34cec4″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”
\n
The one off Hardik Pandya at the Wankhede in the 2016 World Cup, he says when asked to name his favourite six. That one was just massive. Perfect swing. Right out of the middle. Theres a moment of silence before Russell blows out his cheeks at the memory. That one was crazy. You can look it up and decide for yourself, watch the umpire Richard Kettleboroughs chuckle of astonishment as the ball soars into the top tier of Mumbais famous stadium and he signals the obvious. Yeah, thats a six all right.
\n
“,”elementId”:”1f815366-4e53-4e64-bcd8-9c35d75487bb”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.RichLinkBlockElement”,”prefix”:”Related: “,”text”:”Andre Russell hits back over Kohlis Test comments: Its different being from West Indies”,”elementId”:”6cb3f135-2b93-4def-b4ea-e43045c9638e”,”role”:”thumbnail”,”url”:”https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2025/jun/05/andre-russell-kohli-test-comments-different-west-indies-interview-cricket”}]”Attributes”: {“Pgelned”: False, “Keyevent”: True, “Summary”: False}, “Blockcreatedon”: 1749227969000, “Blockcreatedond display”: “12.39edt”, “Blockklastupdoded”, “Blocklastupdated”, “” Blockklastupdoded “,” “Blockklastupdomed”, “” Blockklastupdupeddaedd “,” “:” 12.42edt “,” BlockfirstPubliced ”: 1749228131000,” BlockfirstPublicedDisplay “:” 12.42edt “,” BlockfirstPublicedDisplayNotimeZone “:” 12.42 “,” Title “,” Big “,” Big “,” Big “,” Big “,” Big “,” Big “,” big “,” big “,” big “,” big “,” big “,” big “,” big “,” big “,” big “,” big “,” big interview: Andre Russell “,” Contribators “:[]”Primarydateline”: “Fri 6 Jun 2025 13.09 Edt”, “Secondarytateline”: “First published on Fri 6 Jun 2025 12.30 EDT”}, {“ID”: “6841D83D8F08672B8B8B65F7E”, “:” Elements “:” Elements “Elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
BANG! KAPOW! MADON! THWACK! SOCK! OOOFF!
“,”elementId”:”16ce86ab-2cb4-483e-b59e-ad1e653a7a6b”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Those of a certain [
proximity to the Grim Reaper age will know these words were all used during fights in the Batman series of the 1960s. (Except MADON!, but thats another story.) A few of them will be needed tonight as well, and not only to describe the post-pub dialectics up and down the land.
“,”elementId”:”1298331a-5464-46b9-94eb-717c361d46b6″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
There should be plenty of THWACK!ing at Chester-le-Street, where England play West Indies the six-hitting kings of Twenty20 in the first of a three-match series.
“,”elementId”:”39fb396d-fb97-40ab-adbd-285bacc1ac53″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
England won the ODI series fairly comfortably, but the addition of Rovman Powell, Johnson Charles, Romario Shepherd, Andre Russell and others makes this a much stronger West Indies team.
“,”elementId”:”569dba05-714a-4719-a95f-d4e9ab3ee952″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
It should be competitive. Itll definitely require capital letters and exclamation marks.
“,”elementId”:”a354bdc5-81eb-462d-99f4-eb94c2bea411″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
The match starts at 6.30pm.
“,”elementId”:”7a8ff209-fa16-46e0-b3a0-b738b84fcb92″}]”Attributes”: {“pepLed”: False, “KeyEvent”: True, “Samenvatting”: False}, “BlockCreatedon”: 1749227431000, “BlockCreatedondisPlay”: “12.30Edt”, “BlockLastUpeded”: 1749227429000, “BlockLastUpdate,” Ddisplay “:” 12.30edt “,” Blockfirstpubliced ”: 1749227431000,” Blockfirst Publicutdisplay “:” 12.30edt “,” BlockfirstPublicSPublicedDisTimeZone “:” 12.30 “,”: “:”: “:”: “:”: “:”: “:[]”Primarydateline”: “Fri 6 June 2025 13.09 EDT”, “Secondarydateline”: “First published on Fri 6 Jun 2025 12.30 EDT”}]”FilterkeyEvents”: False, “ID”: “Key-Events-Caresel-Mobile”, “: Rentdertarget”, “: Rentertarget”, “: Rentertarget”, “: Rentdertarget”, “: Rentertarget” “: Rentertarget” “: Rentertarget” “: Rentertarget” “: Rentertarget” “: Rentertarget”> Web “> Web”> Web “> Web”> Web “Web” Web “> Web”> Web “Web”> Web “> Web”> Web “Web”> Web “Web”> Web “Web”> Web “Web” Web “Web” >> Web “Web”> Web “Web” Web “Web” Websen “>>>>>>>>>>>>
Important events
Team news
Liam Dawson Returns to the side of England for the first time since 2022. That is a big victory for the Warmen Podcast, not to mention Liam Dawson. Jamie Smith will open in the absence of Phil Salt, who is with paternity leave, and Will Jacks continues his ODL role on NO7.
West -India has a much stronger side than in the ODI series, with frightening depth in their batting Andre Russell Is on NO9.
England Smith, Duckett, Buttler (World Championship), Brook (C), Banton, Bethell, Jacks, Dawson, Carse, Rashid, Potts.
West -India Charles, Lewis, Hope (C/WK) Chase, Rutherford, Powell, Holder, Shepherd, Motie, A Joseph.
England wins the throw and bat
Looks like a good pitch and hopefully we can put a good score on the board, says Harry Brook. The local Lad Matthew Potts, which was omitted from the test team earlier this week, will make his IT20 debut.
Great interview: Andre Russell
The man with the largest muscles in cricket talks to Andre Russell.
The One Off Hardik Pandya on the Wankhede in the 2016 World Cup, he says when he was asked to call his favorite six. It was just huge. Perfect swing. Right from the middle. There is a moment of silence before Russell blows his cheeks out of memory. It was crazy. You can look it up and decide for yourselfSee how the referee Richard Kettleborough's chuckled with surprise while the ball floats in the top layer of the famous stadium of Mumbais and he signals the obvious. Yes, that's a six good.
Preamble
POP! Kapow! Moon! Threat! SOCK! Oooff!
Those of a certain[[[[[
Proximity of the grim mower Age will know that these words were all used during fighting in the Batman series of the sixties. (Except Worm!But that is a different story.) A few of them will also be needed tonight and not just to describe the post-pub dialectics up and down through the country.
There should be a lot in Chester-le-Street, where England West India plays the six-hitting kings of Twenty20 in the first of a series of three games.
England won the ODI series quite comfortably, but the addition of Rovman Powell, Johnson Charles, Romario Shepherd, Andre Russell and others makes this a much stronger West India -team.
It should be competitive. It will certainly require capital letters and exclamation drawings.
The competition starts at 6.30 p.m.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/live/2025/jun/06/england-v-west-indies-first-mens-t20-cricket-international-live
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Modernization, orientation of self-execution in defense production: PM Modi
- British companies maintain hiring as job vacancy falls.
- Several people confirmed the dead in the shooting of the Austrian school, Police said BBC News
- The deadline for the sale of American steel sales is approaching, but the details are rare
- GOVT completes the development of Paralympic Training Center
- Court reserves a verdict in the case of Polygraph test of Imran Khan
- Rossendale Man 'I didn't know what was wrong until I got the NHS text'
- Six small earthquakes hit Myanmar, one hit the Lambang area on Tuesday
- There is plenty of indignation, but morality is not what ends up in hockey canada sexual attack
- Journalist explains Blake Lively in Baldoni's case “won”
- Chief Minister Rekha Gupta meets PM Modi in Delhi
- Andrew Gilligan: A conservative candidate can win to be mayor of London, we must choose a earlier than late