England against West -India: First Mens T20 Cricket International Live | England Cricket Team

West Indies have a much stronger side than in the ODI series, with frightening depth in their batting Andre Russell is at No9.

West Indies have a much stronger side than in the ODI series, with frightening depth in their batting Andre Russell is at No9.

England Smith, Duckett, Buttler (wk), Brook (c), Banton, Bethell, Jacks, Dawson, Carse, Rashid, Potts.

England Smith, Duckett, Buttler (wk), Brook (c), Banton, Bethell, Jacks, Dawson, Carse, Rashid, Potts.

West Indies Charles, Lewis, Hope (c/wk) Chase, Rutherford, Powell, Holder, Shepherd, Motie, A Joseph.

West Indies Charles, Lewis, Hope (c/wk) Chase, Rutherford, Powell, Holder, Shepherd, Motie, A Joseph.

Looks like a good pitch and hopefully we can put a good score on the board, says Harry Brook. The local lad Matthew Potts, who was omitted from the Test squad earlier in the week, will make his IT20 debut.

Looks like a good pitch and hopefully we can put a good score on the board, says Harry Brook. The local lad Matthew Potts, who was omitted from the Test squad earlier in the week, will make his IT20 debut.

The man with the biggest muscles in cricket talks to Andre Russell.

The man with the biggest muscles in cricket talks to Andre Russell.

“,”elementId”:”46406058-4dbe-447a-b7a8-6dda2f34cec4″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”



The one off Hardik Pandya at the Wankhede in the 2016 World Cup, he says when asked to name his favourite six. That one was just massive. Perfect swing. Right out of the middle. Theres a moment of silence before Russell blows out his cheeks at the memory. That one was crazy. You can look it up and decide for yourself, watch the umpire Richard Kettleboroughs chuckle of astonishment as the ball soars into the top tier of Mumbais famous stadium and he signals the obvious. Yeah, thats a six all right.



BANG! KAPOW! MADON! THWACK! SOCK! OOOFF!

BANG! KAPOW! MADON! THWACK! SOCK! OOOFF!

“,”elementId”:”16ce86ab-2cb4-483e-b59e-ad1e653a7a6b”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Those of a certain [ proximity to the Grim Reaper age will know these words were all used during fights in the Batman series of the 1960s. (Except MADON!, but thats another story.) A few of them will be needed tonight as well, and not only to describe the post-pub dialectics up and down the land.

There should be plenty of THWACK!ing at Chester-le-Street, where England play West Indies the six-hitting kings of Twenty20 in the first of a three-match series.

There should be plenty of THWACK!ing at Chester-le-Street, where England play West Indies the six-hitting kings of Twenty20 in the first of a three-match series.

England won the ODI series fairly comfortably, but the addition of Rovman Powell, Johnson Charles, Romario Shepherd, Andre Russell and others makes this a much stronger West Indies team.

England won the ODI series fairly comfortably, but the addition of Rovman Powell, Johnson Charles, Romario Shepherd, Andre Russell and others makes this a much stronger West Indies team.

It should be competitive. Itll definitely require capital letters and exclamation marks.

It should be competitive. Itll definitely require capital letters and exclamation marks.

The match starts at 6.30pm.

The match starts at 6.30pm.

Important events

