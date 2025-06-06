Sports
Will Kohli come out of the retirement if India loses in England?
'If they are a lot of defeated in England, I think he will come. He still likes test cricket. '
Image: Virat Kohli had announced his retirement of test cricket last month after he played in 123 games, with 9,230 points scored on an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries. Photo: ESA Alexander/Reuters
Former Australian captain Michael Clarke believes that Virat Kohli, who regards test cricket as the highlight, could retire if India suffers a heavy defeat in the coming five test series in England and is asked to return by the team management and selectors.
Kohli had announced his retirement of the longest size last month after 123 tests for India and scored 9,230 points on an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries.
“I believe this. When India goes to England and gets melted, if they lose the series 5-0, for example, I think the fans want to want Beyond23 Cricket Podcast on Friday.
“And I think if he was asked by the captain, selectors and supported by fans, if they are defeated a lot in England, I think he will come. He still likes test cricket.
“I think his words, I think those words, as if you could hear his passion for test cricket, is real.”
Following his long -held dream of winning the IPL with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli had said that the title Triumph had still arranged 'five levels under test cricket'.
Both Kohli and Rohit Sharma had announced their retirement of tests prior to the English series, which starts with the opening match in Leeds on 20 June.
“Rohit Sharma pulls himself back from test cricket. I think tactically every team will miss his captain. I think he was tactically a brilliant captain. Virat Kohli is running away from test cricket. Destroying! What an absolute champion has been and testing cricket will miss him,” Clarke said.
Shubman Gill is the appointed as captain called Rohit's retirement.
“He (Virat) sees it as the highlight and he still plays cricket well enough. He has definitely made the decision to retire and whatever his reasons, everyone comes to their career until then,” said Clarke, who led Australia in tests and ODIs between 2011 and 2015.
“If so, then it is. But if they don't perform, if they are beaten, as I say, 5-0 in England, which I don't think they will do that. I think they can still win in England, even without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. I think this Indian team is a good team,” he added.
Clarke has also praised the young batter Sai Sudharsan for his impressive versions in the IPL for Gujarat Titans.
“Forget that he is the leading run scorer, but for me this boy is a superstar … left -handy. I think he is a number three in test cricket. I think he will probably open the Batting in time in the T20 team of India.
“He is in their test team. He gets his first chance in England. I think he can walk to Bat number three right away. I think he is technically very good. He has all the photos and mentally he is ready. He really made an impression on me.
“And he is also a handsome player. He has that behind the left -hander. He plays all the shots; against the speeds he will take on the short ball …”
Clarke also expressed his participation in the families affected by the tragic rush during the RCB party event.
“It is devastating to see that someone is injured or injured or even worse, death is absolutely devastating. Hopefully we will never see this again.
“And I think the players should be able to celebrate with the fans, even if it has packed the stadium, brings the players to the stadium and lets them do a honorary juice on their home country, something like that.
“Whatever it is, I hope this does not prevent players and fans to celebrate together, because I think the fans deserve it. But you never want to see or pass or pass anyone wounded or wounded.
“So yes, thoughts are with all families. Destroying news. It was certainly a sad end of what an absolutely incredible season has been.”
|
