The EA Sports College Football 26 teams that we are most enthusiastic to play

Was closer and closer to the release of the launch of EA Sports College Football 26s. There was a lot of hype and excitement around last year's game, which was the return of the University Football match after an interruption of 11 years.

Now they started to learn a little more, because EA Sports has tried to nod out of last year's return. EA released an official trailer for the competition last week, and AthleticsS Chris Vannini played the game and wrote about the differences in this year's version.

As the launch date of 10 July approaches, three of AthleticsS EA College Football -Tachen (Vannini, David Ubben and Antonio Morales) have shared their thoughts about the teams with which they play this year.

Let's reach their choices.

David Ubbens takes

Smu

Last year last year, Kevin Jennings was the best kept secret on Smus-Campus. By mid-season, the Dual-DREAT Passer had officially taken over for recurring starter Preston Stone, which helped the Mustangs to the play-off of the University Football. His speed is crazy about the game, and after his breakout season he has to become an upgrade of an assessment control. He was an 88 end with 87 speed. Moreover, Chris Johnson is running a breakout season, and RJ Maryland and Jordan Hudson should be a solid 1-2 punch in the passing match.

Kansas State

The Wildcats were my online team last year, and working on the Quarterback Run game with Avery Johnson and Dylan Edwards should again be very satisfying. Johnson should be improved as a passerby in the game to give some balance, and Jayce Brown should get a speed boost (it was only 90 last year) to have the defense explained more for the vertical game than a year ago. Plus, with the additions of recipients Jaron Tibbs and Jerand Bradley, the weakness of the attack must be upgraded. Sick truck defenders with DJ Giddens, but Edwards rating should get a boost this year.

South Carolina

Nyck Harbor fell only 26 passes for 376 Yards last year, but he is a cheat code in the game and opens the entire attack. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound track star should not have 99 gear and 99 speed classifications, and that is good news for QB Lanorris sellers, who was only 82 in general at last year's competition. Dylan Stewart was only an 87 and a Freakish defensive ending can change everything for playing defense. He may push well in the 90s on CFB26. In addition to Harbor, Mazeo Bennett and Jared Brown give sellers three recipients with at least a 92 speed classification. I'm afraid to just think about it. There is a reason why the GameCocks were one of the most popular teams online last year, and that can only grow this year. Kill speed.

Texas A&M

I love the ball and A&M has the craziest stable of backs at stake. LEVEON MOSS, Rueben Owens and Amari Daniels were all more than 85 in general last year and this year should get some bumps for a team that is also very good on the line of scrimmage. Moreover, QB Marcel rode a bump of an 83 general last year. The aggies are a sexy team in the passing game, but performing sets with multiple backs from Collin Kleins Playbook gives defenses headaches. There is nothing more demoralizing than knowing that you cannot stop opponents, and A&M is perhaps the best running team in the game. Especially with the emphasis on wear this year, having three large backs never have to adjust your approach.

Rice

New playbook! New rice coach Scott Abells Gun option made him a force at Davidson, and with extensive Playbooks in this year's game, I look forward to digging Rices Playbook for all kinds of option schemes from all kinds of ShotGun formations. There were some great plays and RPOs with options that were built on top of last year's game. And given the unique nature of what rice should do under Abell, I saw that his playbook was very popular. I make my own customized playbook and I know I have a few pages from Abells Steel.

Chris Vanninis Picks

Oklahola

I have already played with the Sooners in my short hands-on with CFB26, and they are just as fun as you would expect. With Dual-DREAT Quarterback John Mate, who went back Jaydn Ott and a strong defense, the Sooners may be the go-to-team for a majority of casual online players in the same way as Alabama was last year. Mate ended CFB25 as an 87 in general and Ott was an 89. Both should be better. Oklahoma was one of the largest portal winners this season. This year it has to appear on the real field for head coach Brent Venables, but on the virtual field they are guaranteed fun.

Duke

Quarterback Darian Mensah finished CFB25 as a 84 in general as a first -year student of Tulane, but he should get a reviews and be a lot fun to play with Duke as one of the better QBs in the country. Oklahoma transfer receiver Andrel Anthony should be a rapid deep threat (which should improve 94 speed), and the attacking line must be one of the better in the ACC. The defense returns a ton from a group that finished fourth in bags and needs more respect than last year's reviews (80 general).

Oregon

Although the attention is rightly on Quarterback Dante Moore (81 general, 79 speed in CFB25), you do not see that the ducks have added tulane that Makhi Hughes ran back (92 General). I played briefly with Oregon in Orlando, and it is a nice team with a clear fun playbook. I grabbed a interception with Purdue Transfer Safety Dillon Thieneman (90 General in CFB25), and the defensive front of Oregon will be strong again.

Navy

I always spend some time with a triple option team, and Marine fits due to the return of QB Blake Horvath (85 General in CFB25) and the great Playbook that could be even more dynamic this year. Offensive coordinator Drew Cronics Wing-T option started in a big way last year. I did not come to the Midshipmen in my test, but I look forward to it.

Iowa

Yes, really. The Hawkeyes actually had a really solid playbook last year, and now they have South Dakota State Transfer Quarterback Mark Gronowski in the middle. He comes back from a knee injury, so I have not yet been completely bought in real life, but video game Gronowski will not worry, I am curious how FCS transfers will judge. Running Kaleb Johnson must be replaced, but there is a group of talented running behind one of the best attacking lines in the country.

Not Michigan

To be ahead of it, Michigan is fun to play this season. I tested the Wolverines, but I didn't like Quarterback Bryce Underwoods accuracy and I really didn't like the playbook. I do not believe that the players' reviews in the CFB26 test I did were final, so maybe those changes. While Alex Orji felt unstoppable early in CFB25, some reviews of the reviews have changed, and I wonder which pre-adjustments will be made this year. Or if Underwood gets a boost to be on the cover.

Antonio Morales chooses

Florida

Last year I was most successful to play the game online with the Gators. DJ Lagway is a stud, can make every throw in the game and is really valuable in the Run game. The attacking line was solid and the run game was diverse with good formations, especially from the gun. Jadan Baugh is also a tough, physical runner. I play with the D-Line when I am on defense, and Tyreak Sapp is disturbing on the edge. Those players should all be better this year, so there are a lot of fun to like Florida, especially if you play with the Gators in Road to the CFP, where you can grind long possessions during those three -minute quarters.

Georgia Tech

This is strict for the running game. I slept on the yellow coats last year and had some good moments online. I may use them a little more this season because Quarterback Haynes King is the perfect trigger man -man is for this attack and is experienced, which should help if you meet an opponent with an overwhelming stadium pulse. Jamal Haynes walk back is a threat to score everywhere on the field, and that speed is a supplement to kings that run very well. There is an identity with this program, so if you are in the mood to execute the ball, this will be a good option for you.

Utah

As you can probably see, my video game tends to go to mobile, athletic quarterbacks. I watched Devon Dampier in New Mexico last season and even created a dynasty with the Lobos in the game a few months ago. He is raw as a passerby, but he is very much a dynamic playmaker (2,768 passing yards and hurrying up in 2024). It helps that the UTES have two steadfast tackles Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu to protect Dampier and run behind. Washington State Transfer Wayshawn Parker is a good player to run back and Utahs defense is always solid. Utah comes from a difficult year on the field, but it should be nice to use in the game.

Washington

I am completely busy with Huskies Second -year Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. He is a gifted, explosive playmaker with a good escape, so he is fun to play with and the best kind of quarterback to frustrate your opponent. The Husky's have a striking declining in Jonah Coleman and have made a number of cunning additions this season on the defense by the portal. Williams has the potential to be electric, and there are good pieces in the team that will entertain Washington from a gameplay perspective.

West -Kennucky

I know that there was a bit offensive last season, but the Hilltoppers have at least a productively passing game almost every season. I love the playbook. There is an HB corner screen that became a go-to play for me. When I started a dynasty in last year's game, I have always changed my coaches playbook to WKUS. The Hilltoppers cycled almost every season through attacking coordinators and quarterbacks, and this year they brought Abilene Christian Oc Rick Bowie and Quarterback Maverick Mcivor, who worked together last year to lead a productive FCS attack. I bet on the QB-Playbook combination to be a nice one.

