Rinksgewise Podcast: Eric Boguniecki about development and living in hockey





Eric Boguniecki played 178 NHL games. (Mike Stobe/Getty images) Eric Boguniecki Did it do it all in hockey. After playing PrEP School Hockey in Westminster, The New Haven, Conn., In the Native Four Years of College Hockey played at the University of New Hampshire. He was captain of the Wildcats as a senior in 1996-97 before he started a 13-year-old professional career with 178 games in the NHL between the Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders. Boguniecki was also a triple all-star in the AHL. He led the competition in goals and was named MVP in 2002 as MVP after placing 38 goals and 84 points in 63 games for the Worcester icecats. After his match days, Boguniecki was an assistant coach at the Bridport Sound Tigers, the AHL branch of the islanders, from 2011 to 2021 before he joined the Utah Mammoth (then the Arizona Coyotes) as a scout in 2022.

Boguniecki's son, Jake(Orange, Con ..), recently made the USNTDP after he had separated on the blue line with the Mid Fairfield 15os. Eric joined the New England Hockey Journal Editor Evan Marinofsky and -writerPatrick Donnelly On the newest Rinksgeise podcast to discuss various topics. They touched Boguniecki's life in Hockey, the journey of his son” The development of players, finding a balance in youth sports, changes in pre -hockey and more. Rinksgewise Podcast: Eric Boguniecki https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHYK1IIZTO What does he look at exploring players? Boguniecki:“Of course it varies from scout to scout, but for me the most important character and compete. Without it is difficult. You look at it [NHL] Play -offs, and you see how difficult the game is and the way they play. If you don't have that ability to raise, it will be very difficult for you when you come to these levels. I'm also looking for Hockey Sense. It is extremely important. If you don't have it, it is difficult to play at the higher levels. For me, hockey feeling is one of the most important things. Everyone thinks it is skating or this and that. That is clearly a factor, but without a brain you can't achieve much in a game. “ In the increase in specialization and finding a balance: Boguniecki:“I'm going to make people angry, and that's ok. I am used to. But you have people who now make salaries, so they are going to tell you something else. For me you need the breaks. Mentally, physically, regardless of which corner you are looking at, you need those breaks. I have not done tournaments with Jake. We didn't do that. The Rinksgeise podcast can be streamed on large platforms, such asApple PodcastsAndSpotify.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hockeyjournal.com/rinkwise-podcast-eric-boguniecki-on-development-and-life-in-hockey/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos