UTT 2025: DIYA Chitale completes singles whitewash with eight -point streak in Dabang Delhis victory over Thunderblades; Challengers romp home





While the fans of the Kolkata Thunder Blades celebrated four-fold winners of Quadri Arunas against Dabang Delhi TTC skipper G. Sathiyan, DIYA Chital looked calm in the warm-up area. A few meters away from Chitale was colleague Mumbaikar and 19-year-old Ananya Chande, prepared for her debut in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) League. With Dabang 5-7 after the victory of Arunas over Sathiyan, DIYA had to empty Ananya to achieve the draw. For once it seemed, Ananya could win the war in a losing battle. But Diya, haunted 3-7 in the last match, went on an incredible eight-pointed winning series to numb the most important pro-Kolkata-Mermigte in the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Friday. I think the drums really helped us to the end. Thank you for the drums, DIYA said in the interview after the game with the official broadcaster, referring to the regulations of the opponent team. Ankur Bhattacharjee ended Singaporean Izaac Queks undefeated line in season 6 while he kept his own intact to give Thunder Blades the ideal start. The Indian celebrated the victory by dropping his racket and gesturing his no -sayers to remain silent. Adriana Diaz brought Maria Xiao to stretch the Thunder Blades led to 4-2. Sathiyan and Xiao lowered the shortage to one with the 2-1 victory over Ankur and Diaz in the mixed Doubles, only to see that it is being restored for the Thunder Blades by Aruna. Read: Indian Sports Wrap, June 6: Volleyball federation of India elections that are held DIYA, the player who made the highest bid for an Indian player at the auction, made sure that Dabang had the last smile as the only undefeated team after three rounds climbed to the top of the table. Earlier in the day, title defender Dempo Goa defeated challengers completely PBG Pune Jaguars with impressive versions of Schipperschade Desai, Krittwika Roy and Singaporean Zeng Jian. PBG Pune Jaguars Alvaro Robes was up to have Goa Challenge Mother Desai. | Photocredit: Vijay Sonoji / The Hindu PBG Pune Jaguars Alvaro Robes was up to have Goa Challenge Mother Desai. | Photocredit: Vijay Sonoji / The Hindu Desai focused Alvaro Robles in a narrow opener. Krittwika had prepared for a possible collision against left -handed Dina Meshref. But because the Egyptian was excluded from the rest of the tournament due to an injury, the Indian has adapted well to beat the replacement player – Koreas Lee Zi -On. Hardet and Zeng Clean wipe Anirban Ghosh and Lee to broaden the lead to 7-2. With the Portuguese Tiago Apolonia who succeeded in taking a match against Anirban and Zeng who defeated Reeth Rishya, the challengers brought the draw. Results: Gompo Dempo 10-5 Mother Desai BT. Alvaro robes 2-1 (11-10, 11-9, 10-11) Krittwika Sinha Roy BT. Lee Zi-on 2-1 (11-5, 5-11, 11-6) In the case of Desai/Zeng T. Zeee Ze- 3-0 (11-9, 11-5, 11-9)) Tiago Apolonia lost 1-2 (11-9, 8-11, 11-7) to Anirban Ghosh Zeng Jian B. Reet 2-1 (10-11, 11-7, 11-4) Dabang Delhi TTC 8-7 Kolkata Thunder Blades Izaak Quek lost 1-2 (6-11, 11-6, 10-11) to Ankur Bhattakarjee Maria Xiao lost 1-2 (7-11, 5-11, 11-10) to Adriana Diaz G. Sathiyan/Maria Xiao BT. Ankur Bhattacharjee/Adriana Diaz 2-1 (11-7, 11-7, 9-11) G. Sathiyan lost 1-2 (11-7, 9-11, 6-11) to Quadri Aruna DIYA Chital BT Ananya Chande 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-7)

