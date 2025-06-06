



Coercion:

Lin Yun-ju was unknowingly made to wear a red scarf and sing a pro-China number, the Mac said, while Lin said he only attended the event to compete The Mainland Affairs Council (Mac) called on the Chinese authorities on Thursday not to use sports changes for propaganda of the United Front, after the Taiwanese table tennis player Lin Yun-ju () appeared at an event in China that recently wore a red scarf to the Chinese young pioniers. Mac vice minister and spokesperson Liang Wen-Chieh () said that the council was of the opinion that the Chinese party had arranged that Lin participated in the pregame event. We believe this was an attempt from the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] To use the incident for the propaganda of the United Front, he told a regular newsletter in Taipei. Photo of Sina Weibo Lin was made unknowingly to wear a red scarf that was usually worn by Chinese elementary students and was manipulated in singing a United song with others during a pre-game event in the Chinese province of Shandong, the council said in a statement on Wednesday. The participation of Lin Taiwans Top Ranked Male Paddler was deliberately published by the Chinese authorities, the Mac said. Cross-strait professional stock exchanges may not include political or united front arrangements, said it. However, the CCP often uses different exchange results to perform the propaganda of the United Front, whereby the original intention of such exchanges undermines an approach that does nothing to improve interaction between Cross-Strait, the council added. The reaction of Macs came after photos and videos of Lin that wore a red scarf and interacted with primary school students in China online and attracted public attention. The red scarf is a symbol of membership of the Chinese young pioneers, a national massive organization for children in China operated under the communist Youth League of China led by CCP. In a video that was posted on Sina Weibo on Wednesday, Lin was seen with students, all of whom wore red scarves and sang the song I love you, China (,). Lins teammates in the Shandong Weiqiao Table Tennis Club, including Olympic gold medal winner Wang Chuqin (), were also seen during the event in red scarves. The Shandong club won the title of the men's team in last year's Chinese Table Tennis Super League, with Lin as part of the championship team. Article 33-1 of the law that regulates relations between the population of the Taiwan area and the mainland () forbids Taiwanese to enter into a form of cooperative activities with the agencies, institutions or organizations of the mainland, political parties, the army, the administration or a political nature. Although it remains unclear whether LIN should be investigated or punished on the basis of Article 33-1 for his participation in the event, a report from Chinese-language news output Ettoday quoted a public official on Wednesday who said that Lin would have been pushed into the situation without provisional knowledge. The report called the officer and said that Lin had felt that something was inappropriate on the spot and expressed his worries. Lins Agent On Wednesday, the Chinese language newspaper Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times) told that Lin only went to Shandong to compete and had no other purpose, adding that he would remain focused on the competition. It was just a decision to accept the competition invitation, the agent added.

