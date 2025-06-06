Anticipation builds up for WTC final





Five sleep and counting James King shares his first thoughts prior to the big showcase at Lords. June 6, 2025. T min 5 days and count. A few weekends ago I looked at the Monaco Grand Prix. Lando Norris shouted his Monaco, darling, taking the checkered flag. It is the jewel in the crown, the victory every F1 driver treasures. I feel the same about the WTC final, in the house of Cricket, Lords. Wait, let me squeeze myself to prove that this is not a dream. It is the WTC final, his gentlemen, honey! I think Piet Botha, the bowling coach of Proteas, feels the same. As a little boy you think of a day in test cricket, and you want to play against Australia and you want to play at Lords and suddenly it all happens at the same time. It's big and it's great too. The excitement can be felt around the team. However, you feel that it is tempered by the feeling of history, of potential sporting greatness. There is also a feeling that there is something special about this group of Proteas. This was reflected by one of their Zimbabwean counterparts. He emphasized their unity, clarity and purpose feeling. Many share the view that Shukri Conrad has forged their steel determination, their companionship, their solidarity, their success. He is a more than lifelong character, a man who supports himself and the men he chooses. A man with his men, ready for the great occasion. If there was a word like Bigness, I think that would describe perfectly. It is just like the old advertisement for Big Korn Bites: Eez Beeeeg, Eez Very Beeeg So great I came to the picturesque and historic arundel today. What a beautiful area for a historic cricket -oh, founded in 1895. In addition, the city has a castle, a cathedral, a museum, a river, a main street, a train station and lots of pubs! What else can you ask? Now I am going from the countryside of Sussex to St. Johns Wood. I have planned my route on the tube and know how long it will take to get there. Tomorrow I will find out where I will set up to talk to the fans outside the ground. I will get my accreditation and that will also cause a sense of connectedness. A king at Lords, sounds like it is working! 5 sleeps and count

