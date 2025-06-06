



Peoria, sick. Bradley University has appointed veteran collegial coach in Scott as the 12th head coach in the tennis history of Bradley Women. A proven program builder with two decades of NCAA coach experience, Scott brings the pedigree to the hilltop championship, fresh from leading Stephen F. Austin to the Southland Conference title 2025 and an NCAA tournament berth. Scott arrives in Bradley after seven successful seasons that lead the Stephen F. Austin Women's Tennis program, where she led the Ladyjacks to 72 victories. Under her leadership, the program The 2025 Southland Conference Tournament Championship Heir first conquered in more than a decade and earned an automatic berth for the NCAA tournament. Her 2025 team achieved 17 wins in a season since 2013, including eight in conference game, and achieved part of the regular seasonal conference title for the first time since 2015. “We are delighted to welcome Scott as the new head coach of Bradley Women's Tennis,” said Dr. Chris Reynolds Vice president for intercollegial athletics. “Erin is an NCAA coach for tournament caliber who also participated as a student athlete to play national championships. Her track record of competitive success speaks for herself and she did this while she maintains a culture of excellence in academici in academicians she has coached her tireless program and experience a vision and experience. Championship culture, both on the calls of the courts. “ “It is a huge honor to be called the Head Women's Tennis Coach at Bradley University,” said Scott. “I am sincerely grateful to Dr. Reynolds for his confidence in me and for the possibility of leading this program. Bradley University represents a tradition of excellence in both academics and athletics, and I am committed to maintaining that standard. I look forward to working with our student athletes to promote a culture of hard work and competitive work.” Scott coached nine student athletes to All-Conference Award during her term of office at Stephen F. Austin, including four selections of the first team and a pick in the second team in 2025. Her dedication to academic excellence was equally clear, with her teams who deserve 12 academic all-conference until 2024. Before her time in Nacogdoches, Scott served as head coach at UTSA from 2006 to 2018, which led the roadrunners to 116 victories and 10 conference tournament performances. According to her guidance, 12 UTSA student athletes earned all-conference recognition, while 16 were named Academic All-Conference Teams. Scott started her coaching career as an assistant at the University of Wisconsin from 2003 to 2006. During her term of office, the Badgers reached back-to-back NCAA tournaments in 2004 and 2005, with a top-50 national ranking and the 2005 season in the country in the country was completed. A former striking collegial player, Scott (Née Boisclair) started her career in Florida before switching to Washington, where she served as a co-captain and helped the Huskies to second place in the PAC-10 and a national finish of sixth place in the NCAA championships. She finished the 200203 season ranked at National National in Singles and lost only one double match that season. Originally from Agoura Hills, California, Scott and her fiancé, Austen Childs, are the proud parents of four sons: Easton, Ryder, Luke and Jude.

