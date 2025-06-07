



It is 34 years ago that the Edmonton Oilers won the Stanley Cup and 32 years since a Canadian team took the cup home, when Montreal won in 1993. If (or should I say when) win the oilers“ It would be their sixth Stanley Cup, well them in a three-way draw for the fourth most Stanley-Bekers of every NHL franchise, behind only Montreal, Toronto“ And Detroit. Of course, the Canadians became a 62-year-old head starts on the oilers at the NHL in 1917. If you look at the champions, however, since the oilers arrived in the competition in 1979“ A slightly different picture comes to the fore: Apart from glory, the oilers performance also has an important influence on the region economically. Discover Edmonton estimates that in 2024 The Playoff Run van Oilers yielded $ 280 million in economic impact: $ 179 million of the first three rounds and another $ 100 million of the last seven games. Earlier this week“ Mooneris has released his data from this year's second round of the play -offs, and it again shows that this year's play -off run has seen an increased economic activity for the region. Downtown Edmonton saw an average of no less than 36% bump of expenditure and the city from Edmonton As a whole, an increase of 8%still saw.Compare the figures game days with non-game days. It is not surprising that there seems to be a connection between both spending and home games, as well as the victories of expenditures and oilers. Expenditure effects of round three and four still have to be released, but if last year is an indication, we can expect the expenses to continue to increase. Expenditure is not the only thing that has influenced the love for hockey. Data from Epcor show a clear correlation between hockey games and water use. You can see it Spikes of water use during interruption When people go to the bathroom between periods. Although I do not encounter data to explore on the topics, I suspect that there can be comparable consequences for other tools such as electricity and internet use. If someone who spends in numbers for most of my days, I tend to come across a few weird occasional things, including things such as the (now deficit) Montreal Maroons have won two Stanley Cups and former Toronto teams also won twice before they became the Leafs. In addition, the oilers won the Stanley Cup (Gretzskys first of his career) against the New York Islanders in 1984, after the islanders had defeated the oilers the year before. Sounds known? Last year the Edmonton Oilers had a higher presence than any other team in the competition, apart from Montreal. Will this be the year that the enthusiasm of oilers fans wears them to the cup?

