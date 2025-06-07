



A fast half century of Nye Donald could not help the Falcons to success over Rivals Notts Outlaws in the East Midlands Derby. The Outlaws were 108 for 3, which chased the 162 -9 of the Falcons, when the spotlights went out halfway through the 13th, due to a localized area -wide national schedule. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a0e6HL9B_EM When the power was restored, the visitors got a revised target of 120 and they easily sealed the victory through seven wickets under the DLS method. Before the late drama, Aneurin Donald hammered 50 of 22 balls and Wayne Madsen passed 5,000 T20 runs in the Falcons total with Liam Patterson-White in use of 3 for 20 and Dillon Pennington 3 for 40. Lyndon James and Jack Haynes both scored 43 and after the lights had returned, Tom Moores and Freddie McCann saw the Outlaws home to send the Falcons to a third defeat The Falcons lost two wickets in the first three overs of the Powerplay before Donald found his reach in spectacular style. He pulled Pennington for two consecutive sixes, the second hit the scoreboard, before he made a maximum over cover to terminate a 22 costs. Daniel Sams was sent high over the mid-wicket ropes and Conor McKerr was cut over cover for a fifth six when Donald roared to a 21-ball 50, including three four. His pyrotechniek brought the Falcons to 65 for 2 at the end of the Powerplay, but he drove the next ball to Lang and that led to a mini -insert. Samit Patel pulled McKerr to deep mid-wicket before Martin Andersson was bent by the field to Liam Patterson-White to reduce the hosts to 77 for 5. Ross Whiteley reacted by wiping Calvin Harrison and pulling Patterterson-White for two sixes, but then chosen deep in the middle of the wicket. Wayne Madsen and Brooke Guest added 41 of 30 balls, but three wickets fell from the last three deliveries, one on a run out, to leave the outlaws with 163. Patel was unable to take the field because of a calf injury so that the Falcons let a bowler down, but they started well with Ben Aitchison who had caught Joe Clarke on slip in the first. James and Haynes regrouped and both cleared up the ropes when the outlaws moved to 48 for 1 for 1 at the end of the powerplay. The couple took over 15 of a Whiteley and set up 81 of 54 balls before Haynes Pat Brown pulled deep in the middle of the 10th. James sent Anderson for six, but the next ball fell to Haynes in an identical way before the ground in the darkness was immersed. The power came back on time for the game to resume at 10.10 pm with a revised target and left the outlaws behind to score 12 from 15 balls. Tom Moores and Freddie McCann made sure there were no turns before Pat Brown a wide bow to turn off the lights on the Falcons fading hope.

