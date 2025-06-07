Kirby Smart on the future of the University Football balls Kirby Smart urges leaders to prioritize the future of the game over personal or conference agendas in play -off conversations.

If you explain it, you lose.

I thought that old quote from Ronald Reagan last week during the SEC Spring meetings, while the conference launched a day-long propaganda campaign in which it was explained why the more respect deserved from the Playoff Committee of the College Football.

The SECS best programs lost too often in recent years. Alabamas four losses marked the most since 2007. Georgia lost only twice in three seasons of 2021-23 before he lost three times last year. Since 2019, LSU has lost no less than three times in a season. That 2019 season also marks the last time that Florida won more than eight games. The less said the better about Auburns after five seasons.

We can debate whether the PlayOFF Committee would have been Wiser to select a SEC team with three releases instead of SMU, but there is no argumentation: a Big Ten team has won each of the last two seasons the national championship, and the SEC has not even performed a team to the title match in those years.

The SECS consecutive seasons without a champion mark the longest drought since the state of Florida and Ohio State won the titles in 2013 and 2014.

It is not that the sec is uncoloured. It remains a deep competition with few weaknesses, but the SECS cream was not as sweet as the big tens last season.

That left the SEC to explain his power with rhetoric and graphs, rather than pointing to the scoreboard of the National Championship.

This (competition) is not like any other, said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on the last day of his Propaganda Blitz conferences in Miramar Beach, Florida.

Sankey combined that quote with a packet of paper different pages long that tried to explain the SECS greatness.

While several SEC coaches and managers tried to support the competition with their words, LSU coach Brian Kelly Rangen broke and spoke a normal truth.

Look, the Big ten now keeps it on the sec, Kelly said. They won the last two national championships. That is its reality.

Heres More Reality: Big in Teams went 6-4 in matches against SEC opponents last season, including results after the season.

Kelly, an experienced orator, did not compliment the big ten without reason. He combined his praise by challenging the SEC and Big ten Athletic Directors and Commissioners to reach agreement on more interconference -matchups between these two super competitions.

Count Kelly among those who favor a Big Ten-SEC challenge.

If (SEC) coaches and I can speak for the room we want to play Big Ten schools, Kelly said. You must get a partner. You must get a partner who says, was for that. We made our voice clear. Our advertisements know that too.

Kelly overlooked when he said he spoke in front of the room of seccoaches. In reality, some other SEC coaches sounded more prudish about the idea of ​​an annual match against a big ten -enemy. However, Kelly is smart to shift the envelope, because the SEC needs more than the Big Ten.

The SEC ruled the play-off of four teams, but the Up North conference scored the early benefit in the extensive play-off, both in the number of qualifications and the bracket preface.

The SEC may be deeper in the number of robust teams, but a 12 or even 16-team Play-Off works well for the Big Tens search to qualify its top quartet, even if the conference loses.

This season, SEC -Nieuwkomers Texas and Oklahoma play Ohio State and Michigan respectively. Alabamas match against Wisconsin is the only other Big Ten-SEC Matchup.

We want to be challenged (by Big to opponents), Kelly said, in what came down on a heavy belt holder to get in the ring.

The most authoritative path to save large play-off spots would be to repeatedly beat Big Ten teams in non-conference collisions.

Consider the SECS basketball uprising. It dominated the non-conference schedule last season, including a 14-2 record in the ACC-SEC challenge.

Come selection on Sunday, a NCAA record 14 seconds teams qualified for March Madness. The SEC did not have to explain itself because it owned the scoreboard.

Not too many years ago that also paid for sec -football.

This small Big ten revolution has encouraged the sec to double at talk points. Everyone who spends so much time explaining, has to lose a little too much for comfort.

Blake ToppmeyerIs the National College Football columnist of the USA Today Network. E -mail him on[email protected]and follow him on x@Btoppmeyer.