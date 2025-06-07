Register 14,022 Athletes to compete in 2025 AIMS games





To put these figures in perspective, our first tournament had just over 10,000 entries after COVID-19, so to add another 4000 registrations in just three years, show how carefully we have thought about how we grow, and real catering for schools of all sizes and skills, Tournament Director Kelly Schischka said. No new sports codes will be introduced at this year's tournament, but the popularity of some sport means extra divisions and new locations have been added. An individual Aerobics division has been added to Gymnastics, a team relay option is available for cross-country mountain bikers and Netball now has two divisions. Orienting, introduced in 2024, will have two new locations this year, while table tennis goes to a new location on Tauranga Racecourse. Advertisement Advertising with NZME. These changes are reflected in the Numbers of Athlete. This year 1896 will be netball players of 157 teams, while mountain biking entries have also risen to 493 riders. Football and Futsal combined have more than 2000 submissions, with 116 football teams and 78 Futsal teams. Basketball has 172 teams in traditional and 3×3 formats. The growth of the AIMS Games also had substantial benefits for the hosting city last year. An economic impact study showed that visiting athletes, supporters and officials helped inject more than $ 8.78 million in the Taurangas economy. Mayor Mah Drysdale of Tauranga is very happy that the city welcomes the largest contingent of the participants ever. It is a real privilege for Tauranga to organize the biggest Zeepri target games so far, he said. We know that the games provide our city enormous economic benefits and our community always finds out. Were proud to present Tauranga as a lively, hospitable city that lives and breathes Manaak item. We hope that every athlete, supporter and visitor has an incredible experience. The mayor, as a former Olympic champion Rower, has a personal insight into how exciting this type of event is for competitors. Some of my best memories like athlete come from the people I met and the places sports took me. I am enthusiastic about our AIMS Games Rangataahi to share in the same sense of connection here in Tauranga. ZeePri has recently committed itself to another three years as naming of name rights, and the head of the global public affairs, Michael Fox, said that the company was proud to be involved during an increase of 40% in the number of athlete. Were happy to be involved in an event that not only promotes healthy habits and personal connections, but also offers so many great memories for these young athletes. Advertisement Advertising with NZME. All that positivity and energy in one place creates an incredible experience that can all share the parents, family, volunteers, officials and supporters. Content that is contributed by AIMS -Games

