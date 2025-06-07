The Q comes to Flosports. As it was announced on Friday, the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League will stream all matches on Flohockey, starting with the 2025-26 season as part of a historic seven-year partnership that runs until 2032.

The Comprehensive Media Rights Partnership will see more than 600 matchups in the regular season, the entire Postseason and Key League events such as the QMJHL Draft and Hall of Fame Game Stream Live and On-Demand on Flohockey worldwide.

Various selection framework competitions, including the competition final and a small number of co-exclusive broadcasts are broadcast on TSN and local broadcasters in the region. Flohockey will also offer exclusive original content in the coverage of the competition.

The collaboration with the QMJHL first marks Flosports to stream a Canadian Hockey League partner, which marks a significant expansion of an already robust portfolio of live global hockey rights.

With the AHL, Echl, SPHL, USHL, most CJHL competitions, BCHL, Hockey College and more, Flosports continues to settle as the essential destination for hockey under the NHL. It also has the largest collection of junior hockey rights all over the world.

Flohockey quickly settles as the number one at home for Canadian hockey fans around the world. With seven of the nine CJHL competitions that are already on our platform, the addition of the Canadian hockey competitions Qmjhl makes a must-watch portfolio for fans, said Josh Siskin, GM of Flohockey. This deal reflects our continuous dedication to grow the game and to offer our customers the best value for top hockey content that we can offer.

“We always want to offer more to our fans, and this agreement with FloSports is a step in that direction. It is a historical partnership that gives our fans a new and improved webcasting experience. Technology continues with Breakneck speed, and we want for the front of the parade in terms of Klanter experience. Commissioner.

Flosports strives to serve the French-speaking and bilingual audience of the QMJHL complete with French comments on games, French-speaking customer support with platform and service support. More details about these efforts will be unveiled at a later time, including plans for bilingual original content.

In addition to the streaming -rights, the QMJHL Flosports will take over Leaubuestat platform to provide its official statistics and data infrastructure. When a goal happens on the ice, the Flohockey-Stream, competition and team websites and mobile apps are all updated in real time via Leaguestat.

During the 2024-25 season, Flohockey was broadcast more than 20,000 hockey games, up to a total of 5 million viewers and produced more than 20 million views on his social platforms.

What Flohockey fans should know about the QMJHL

The QMJHL is an 18-team Junior Hockey League located in the maritime provinces of Canada and Quebec. It is one of the three competitions that is part of the Canadian Hockey League, Canadas top level of Junior Hockey.

Alumni of the Qmjhl are Sidney Crosby, Nathan Mackinnon, Brad Marchand, Nikita Kucherov and many, many more stars of the game.

The QMJHL plays a schedule of 64 games during the regular season with a full play-offs. The winner of the League championship wins the Gilles-Courteau trophy and competes in the annual Memorial Cup to crown the CHLS champion.

The Moncton Wildcats, led by Top 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Caleb Desnoyers, won the Gilles-Courteau trophy this year before he fell into the semorial Cup in the semi-final last week. Desnoyers was recently announced as captain of Monctons for next season, which means that you can catch him and the many other rising stars of the Qmjhl here on flohockey.

What Qmjhl -fans need to know about Flosports

Flosports was founded in 2006 and is a worldwide sports media company that delivers live and on-demand event, award-winning original content, always on social experiences and extensive sports data solutions for passionate and disadvantaged sports fans.

