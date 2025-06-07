Sports
Qmjhl to stream all games and important events on flohockey in Landmark -agreement
The Q comes to Flosports. As it was announced on Friday, the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League will stream all matches on Flohockey, starting with the 2025-26 season as part of a historic seven-year partnership that runs until 2032.
The Comprehensive Media Rights Partnership will see more than 600 matchups in the regular season, the entire Postseason and Key League events such as the QMJHL Draft and Hall of Fame Game Stream Live and On-Demand on Flohockey worldwide.
Various selection framework competitions, including the competition final and a small number of co-exclusive broadcasts are broadcast on TSN and local broadcasters in the region. Flohockey will also offer exclusive original content in the coverage of the competition.
The collaboration with the QMJHL first marks Flosports to stream a Canadian Hockey League partner, which marks a significant expansion of an already robust portfolio of live global hockey rights.
With the AHL, Echl, SPHL, USHL, most CJHL competitions, BCHL, Hockey College and more, Flosports continues to settle as the essential destination for hockey under the NHL. It also has the largest collection of junior hockey rights all over the world.
Flohockey quickly settles as the number one at home for Canadian hockey fans around the world. With seven of the nine CJHL competitions that are already on our platform, the addition of the Canadian hockey competitions Qmjhl makes a must-watch portfolio for fans, said Josh Siskin, GM of Flohockey. This deal reflects our continuous dedication to grow the game and to offer our customers the best value for top hockey content that we can offer.
“We always want to offer more to our fans, and this agreement with FloSports is a step in that direction. It is a historical partnership that gives our fans a new and improved webcasting experience. Technology continues with Breakneck speed, and we want for the front of the parade in terms of Klanter experience. Commissioner.
Flosports strives to serve the French-speaking and bilingual audience of the QMJHL complete with French comments on games, French-speaking customer support with platform and service support. More details about these efforts will be unveiled at a later time, including plans for bilingual original content.
In addition to the streaming -rights, the QMJHL Flosports will take over Leaubuestat platform to provide its official statistics and data infrastructure. When a goal happens on the ice, the Flohockey-Stream, competition and team websites and mobile apps are all updated in real time via Leaguestat.
During the 2024-25 season, Flohockey was broadcast more than 20,000 hockey games, up to a total of 5 million viewers and produced more than 20 million views on his social platforms.
How to view the QMJHL on Flohockey on Flohockey next season
The QMJHL is available on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices on Flohockey.tv, as well as via the Flosports app and connected devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast. Subscribe to Flohockey today.
What more comes with a Flohockey subscription?
When you subscribe to flohockey, you not only get access to more than 20,000 live hockey competitions every season, but you will also get access to Flosports Full Suite of 29 Live Sport and competitions, including Flora” Flowrest” Flogling” Flotrack” Flock -hole And so much more.
Here are only a few of the 40 hockey competitions that Flosports currently streams live throughout the season and on request:
- American Hockey League
- Echl
- SPHL
- Atlantic Hockey America | Gentlemen and Ladies NCAA Division I Hockey
- United States Hockey League
- Bchl
- Ontario Junior Hockey League
- Alberta Junior Hockey League
- Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League
- Manitoba Junior Hockey League
- Maritime Junior Hockey League
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- Hockey Development League M18 AAA
What Flohockey fans should know about the QMJHL
The QMJHL is an 18-team Junior Hockey League located in the maritime provinces of Canada and Quebec. It is one of the three competitions that is part of the Canadian Hockey League, Canadas top level of Junior Hockey.
Alumni of the Qmjhl are Sidney Crosby, Nathan Mackinnon, Brad Marchand, Nikita Kucherov and many, many more stars of the game.
The QMJHL plays a schedule of 64 games during the regular season with a full play-offs. The winner of the League championship wins the Gilles-Courteau trophy and competes in the annual Memorial Cup to crown the CHLS champion.
The Moncton Wildcats, led by Top 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Caleb Desnoyers, won the Gilles-Courteau trophy this year before he fell into the semorial Cup in the semi-final last week. Desnoyers was recently announced as captain of Monctons for next season, which means that you can catch him and the many other rising stars of the Qmjhl here on flohockey.
What Qmjhl -fans need to know about Flosports
Flosports was founded in 2006 and is a worldwide sports media company that delivers live and on-demand event, award-winning original content, always on social experiences and extensive sports data solutions for passionate and disadvantaged sports fans. De portfolio omvat meer dan 25 verschillende sportcategorieën en omvat de beste bestemmingen voor fervente fans die op zoek zijn naar een ongeëvenaarde dekking voor de sporten waar ze van houden: Motorsports (floracing), hockey (Flohockey), worstelen (flowrestling), jiu-jitsu (flograppling), track & field (flotrack en miles (flotrack en Mile and Miles (Flotrack and Mile and Miles (Flotrack and Mile and Miles (Flotrack and Miles), a variant of Na-Sporter (Flotrack and Miles), a variety of after-athletes (flotrack and miles), a variety of na-sporter (flotrack), and more and more spather and and and and and and and and and and and and and and and and and and and and and and and and and and and and and and served) Partnerships with NASCAR, US Wrestling, High Limit Racing, Varsity Spirit, The American Hockey League (AHL), Wanda Diamond League, 14 NCAA conferences and others, fuel more than 40,000 EVEN AB COMMONSION. flosports.tv.
NHL Prospect Coverage on Flohockey
The best and most complete coverage of the NHL Minor League Hockey and NHL Draft can be found on Flohockey. Don't miss the newest new prospectgids, rankings and more of Chris Peters and the Flohockey staff.
View the AHL, Echl, Ushl and more on Flohockey
Flohockey is the streaming of some of the best hockey competitions in North America, including the Echl and more. View the broadcast schedule to view more hockey.
Become a member of the hockey interview at Flohockey Social
