The Greenbrier Set to organize APA Picleball Tournament – Mountain Messenger
Add pickleball to the list of large sporting events that are organized in the iconic site of the Greenbrier. The amateur Pickleball Association (APA) brings the Greenbrier Gold Cup to Americas Resort 23-24 August 2025. It marks the first major Pickleball event in the resort that has organized professional Golf, Tennis, Football, Basketball and Boxing, University Foetbal and Basketball Events.
The APA is the largest amateur player tour in the country, planned for 2025 with 150 tournaments. The Greenbrier Gold Cup is open to players of all skill levels, with competitions based on skill and age. Round-Robin Play is followed by Bracket-Play, where most players participate in 7-9 games during the event. There will be Doubles, divisions for mixed doubles and singles and prizes will be awarded to participants who end up in the top three in their division.
Pickleball, made by Joel Pritchard and Bill Bell in 1965, is now the fastest growing sport in the United States. The racquets sport, with elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, is played with a perforated, hollow plastic ball with a 34-inch net. A regulation court measures 20 × 44 feet.
By keeping track of the changing interests of his guests, the Greenbrier now has eight indoor pickleball jobs in the tennis and fitness center. Center Court in Creekside, the resorts 2,500 seats tennis stadium, will be converted by 1 July for Pickleball and champion matches of the Greenbrier Gold Cup will be played in the stadium, the weather that allows it.
Go to https://apatournaamenten.com/product/The-Greenbrier-gold-cup/ for more information about this exciting event or to register to register. Go to https://www.greenbrier.com/activities/pickleball/ to explore more pickleball in Americas Resort.
