



First time table tennis tournament that is held in Bihar First Bihar State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament that is held between 19 and 22 June Patna, June 6: First Bihar State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament will be held between 19 and 22 June at the Indoor Stadium of Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna. The tournament, which is being held in Bihar for the first time, will be jointly organized under the banner of the sports department, Bihar State Sports Authority (BSSA) and Bihar Table Tennis Association, said BSSA director General-Cum CEO Raveendra Sankaran. State ranking table Tennis tournaments are organized at state level to determine the top players in each state. The tournament plays an important role for players to qualify for national and international competitions. The tournament will contain table tennis matches for different age groups of younger than 11, 13, 15, 17, 19 for both boys and girls, as well as men's and ladies' hers, Sankaran said and added that players from the whole state can participate in the tournament. The participants can register after they have completed the Google form to participate in the tournament. The last date for registration is June 12, 2025, while all participants have to report at Sports Authority on 18 June. Registration will be free for participants. The government of Bihar and BSSA will take care of the accommodation and food and other schemes for the players.

Tournament is organized under the supervision of internationally praised table tennis player & Padma Shri Awardee Sharad Kamal. This makes the event more important for the state players, because they have the privilege of Sharad Kamals guidance and the opportunity to show their talents for him. The successful and best performing players are selected from all age groups by the efficient and experienced selectors. The selected players will be developed as national and international players through high -level training. The use of the Bihar governments and persistent efforts for the entire round development of sport and players have helped the state in reaching new heights both at National and International in the field of sport, said Sankaran, adding that the government is dedicated to promote sports in which players of the state have the potential to win medailles. at the end of

