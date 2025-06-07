Sports drilling

Ahmedabad's Chitrax wins the title of men in Bhavnagar

Ahmedabad's Chitrax Bhatt provided his top invoicing when he sailed past his fellow townman Dhairya Parmar 4-1 in the men's finale of Mircosign 1st Gujarat State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2025 at Sag Sports complex, Sidsar Road, Bhavnagar. Fourth Seed Janmejay Patel and Poojan Chandarana played a beautiful boy's U-19-final in which the non-charged Poojan 4-3 previously prevailed to walk away with the crown on home grass. Poojan won the opening match, but the fourth seed that Janmejay immediately made in the second game. While Poojan took the next two games to put pressure on Janmejay, the Aravalli boy started to grab the next two. It was in the decision maker that Poojan kept his nerve better to win the humdinger.

Patriots to hire Ahmedabad SG Pipers today

Jaipur Patriots will be looking for a third consecutive victory in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) season 6 when they take Ahmedabad SG Pipers on Saturday. Later Table Toppers U Mumba TT will collide with Stanley's Chennai Lions, who are looking for their first victory of the campaign. Jaipur starts the first draw of the day with a strong momentum. Sreeja Akula will remain unbeaten this season, including a striking victory over world no. 12 Bernadette SZOCS – Driving on a deadly forehand that has the joint highest success rate in the competition. Ahmedabad SG Pipers, fresh from their first victory, will try to disturb Jaipur's rhythm. Later in the evening you will strive Mumba TT – currently at the top of the competition with 23 points – to bounce back from their first defeat. Despite recent losses, SZOCS and Bardet remain the sharpest in the competition.

Indian Compound Archers Crashing from the World Cup

Indian compound archers disappointed in the Archery World Cup Stage 3, because none of them succeeded in reaching the medal rounds in the individual and mixed categories here Antalya (Turkey), on Friday. India, who finished second behind South Korea with two gold, one silver and four bronze medals in the previous phase in Shanghai, has to open their medal account. Madhura Dhamangaonkar, the fourth seed and the winner of the last World Cup, was driven out in the quarterfinals by the fifth Mariana Bernal from Mexico. Madhura lost 152-159 in the individual part of women. Mariana was consistent everywhere, while Madhura struggled to find her rhythm after an opening round of 29 from a possible 33.Agencies