Sports
Sports drilling
Sport Local Sports
Array (
[galleryId] => 853F1B7164982B72936CA7820D2AE8763DECF7B463F5E7
[thumbImage] => https://media.ahmedabadmirror.com/am/uploads/mediagallery/image/1630473528657.jpg-thmb
[largeImage] => https://media.ahmedabadmirror.com/am/uploads/mediagallery/image/1630473528657.jpg-sleldr
[fullImage] => https://media.ahmedabadmirror.com/am/uploads/mediagallery/image/1630473528657.jpg-org
[videoObj] =>>
=> Table Tennis
[altText] => Table Tennis
[description] =>>
sports briefs =>)
Table tennis
Ahmedabad's Chitrax wins the title of men in Bhavnagar
Ahmedabad's Chitrax Bhatt provided his top invoicing when he sailed past his fellow townman Dhairya Parmar 4-1 in the men's finale of Mircosign 1st Gujarat State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2025 at Sag Sports complex, Sidsar Road, Bhavnagar. Fourth Seed Janmejay Patel and Poojan Chandarana played a beautiful boy's U-19-final in which the non-charged Poojan 4-3 previously prevailed to walk away with the crown on home grass. Poojan won the opening match, but the fourth seed that Janmejay immediately made in the second game. While Poojan took the next two games to put pressure on Janmejay, the Aravalli boy started to grab the next two. It was in the decision maker that Poojan kept his nerve better to win the humdinger.
Patriots to hire Ahmedabad SG Pipers today
Jaipur Patriots will be looking for a third consecutive victory in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) season 6 when they take Ahmedabad SG Pipers on Saturday. Later Table Toppers U Mumba TT will collide with Stanley's Chennai Lions, who are looking for their first victory of the campaign. Jaipur starts the first draw of the day with a strong momentum. Sreeja Akula will remain unbeaten this season, including a striking victory over world no. 12 Bernadette SZOCS – Driving on a deadly forehand that has the joint highest success rate in the competition. Ahmedabad SG Pipers, fresh from their first victory, will try to disturb Jaipur's rhythm. Later in the evening you will strive Mumba TT – currently at the top of the competition with 23 points – to bounce back from their first defeat. Despite recent losses, SZOCS and Bardet remain the sharpest in the competition.
Indian Compound Archers Crashing from the World Cup
Indian compound archers disappointed in the Archery World Cup Stage 3, because none of them succeeded in reaching the medal rounds in the individual and mixed categories here Antalya (Turkey), on Friday. India, who finished second behind South Korea with two gold, one silver and four bronze medals in the previous phase in Shanghai, has to open their medal account. Madhura Dhamangaonkar, the fourth seed and the winner of the last World Cup, was driven out in the quarterfinals by the fifth Mariana Bernal from Mexico. Madhura lost 152-159 in the individual part of women. Mariana was consistent everywhere, while Madhura struggled to find her rhythm after an opening round of 29 from a possible 33.Agencies
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ahmedabadmirror.com/sports-briefs/81892713.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The United States stops another Chinese scientist for allegedly smuggling biological material | US News
- Jairam Ramesh Slams PM Modi for failing to protect the dignity of India and Indians | Latest news from India
- Envoy of poutines: In 2022, Russia offered Ukraine's softer terms for a news from Fakti Peace Treaty.BG – World
- Jack Grealisk van Man City Distributed by Bayer Leverkusen as a Florian Wirtz – replacement – Paper Talk | Football news
- Abby Phillip introduced the Gif's Musk-Trump Feud
- Flexible by nature- the use of bamboo for an earthquake-resistant building in Kashmir
- Aamir Khan on the age gap with Geneelia Deshmukh, nephew Imran Khans First co-star: AB Imran Bhi Kafi Meri Age Kii
- A lesson in D -day of German leaders for Trump
- 'Surprising that Sachin is not furious'
- “Israeli forces near the Gaza support site killed at least 20 Palestinars
- Modernization, orientation of self-execution in defense production: PM Modi
- British companies maintain hiring as job vacancy falls.