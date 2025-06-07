



Daniel Levy is confronted with the threat of a Tottenham Hotspur player with a brutally dismissed head coach Ange Postecoglou two weeks after winning the Europa League.



Podcaster and Spursfan Fan Chris Cowlin gives his reaction to the news that Ange Postecoglou has been fired as head coach of the club.

Newcastle is increasingly frustrated by rival clubs that give a 'Saudi burden' on transfers and refuse to be kept ransom about important goals. Thomas Tuchel has suggested that Jack Grealisk has to move to a club that competes in Europe and plays "every three days" to keep his English World Cup -Drome alive. Rasmus Hojlund has emerged as a target for Internazionale, who has conducted informal investigations about signing the £ 40 million Rated Manchester United Striker. Daily mail Manchester United prepares a revised offer for Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo was rejected after their opening offer of £ 55 million.



We look at the largest Premier League goals from Bryan Mbeumo, since Manchester United has registered their first interest at Brentford when signing the winger player

Rangers weigh the movements for defensive duo Harry Darling and Conor Coady, with Robin Propper that Ibrox would leave after just one season. James McATEE has rejected the chance to play for Manchester City at the Club World Cup to represent England at the European U-21 championships in Slovakia. Liverpool has announced the departure of their highly influential under-21-coach Barry Lewtas after 12 years at the club. Bournemouth asked PSV attacker Johan Bakayoko and are willing to make an offer in the £ 20 million region to secure his services. Manuel Akanji has broken ranks by openly criticizing the Manchester City schedule. Sun Manchester City Face takes a hit of £ 60 million on Jack Grealishe to sell it this summer.



Speaking on the transfer of Transfer Talk, Sam Tighe explains why Jack Grealish's career in Manchester City should serve as a warning for Rayan Cherki prior to a possible relocation to the Premier League

The glazers cost Manchester United £ 1.2 billion in their Nightmare 20-year-old government. Daily record New Rangers -Baas Russell Martin weighs a movement for Leicester City Defender Conor Coady.



Rangers Chief Executive Patrick Stewart admits that the Ibrox board 'is not aware of the noise' that surrounds the recruitment of new head coach Russell Martin

The Scottish Sun St Mirren is braced for an approach to Plymouth Argyle for manager Stephen Robinson. Polish club Pogon Szczecin wants to take Celtic defender Maik Nawrocki to his home country on loan.

