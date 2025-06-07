Sports
Ange Postecoglou: Spurs -President Daniel Levy opposite Player Revolt after dismissing Europe -Winning Coach -Paper Talk | Football news
The top stories and rumors about the newspapers of Saturday …
Daily Telegraaf
Daniel Levy is confronted with the threat of a Tottenham Hotspur player with a brutally dismissed head coach Ange Postecoglou two weeks after winning the Europa League.
Newcastle is increasingly frustrated by rival clubs that give a 'Saudi burden' on transfers and refuse to be kept ransom about important goals.
Thomas Tuchel has suggested that Jack Grealisk has to move to a club that competes in Europe and plays “every three days” to keep his English World Cup -Drome alive.
Rasmus Hojlund has emerged as a target for Internazionale, who has conducted informal investigations about signing the £ 40 million Rated Manchester United Striker.
Daily mail
Manchester United prepares a revised offer for Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo was rejected after their opening offer of £ 55 million.
Rangers weigh the movements for defensive duo Harry Darling and Conor Coady, with Robin Propper that Ibrox would leave after just one season.
James McATEE has rejected the chance to play for Manchester City at the Club World Cup to represent England at the European U-21 championships in Slovakia.
Liverpool has announced the departure of their highly influential under-21-coach Barry Lewtas after 12 years at the club.
Bournemouth asked PSV attacker Johan Bakayoko and are willing to make an offer in the £ 20 million region to secure his services.
Manuel Akanji has broken ranks by openly criticizing the Manchester City schedule.
Sun
Manchester City Face takes a hit of £ 60 million on Jack Grealishe to sell it this summer.
The glazers cost Manchester United £ 1.2 billion in their Nightmare 20-year-old government.
Daily record
New Rangers -Baas Russell Martin weighs a movement for Leicester City Defender Conor Coady.
The Scottish Sun
St Mirren is braced for an approach to Plymouth Argyle for manager Stephen Robinson.
Polish club Pogon Szczecin wants to take Celtic defender Maik Nawrocki to his home country on loan.
