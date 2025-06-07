Sports
Football Rossip: Elanga, Wirtz, Sesko, Mbeumo, Hojlund, Cherki, Chalobah
Newcastle Move for Nottingham Forest Winger Anthony Elanga, Arsenal chasing Benjamin Sesko and Manchester United make an improved offer for Bryan Mbeumo.
Newcastle United have taken a step to try to sign the 23-year-old Sweden-wing player Anthony Elanga Nottingham Forest. (Mail)” external
Liverpool have submitted a new bid of 100m plus 13m in add-ons for Bayer Leverkusen Midfielder Florian Wirtz, but the Bundesliga club holds on for more for the 22-year-old German international. (Mail)” external
Arsenal formally approached RB Leipzig To sign the 22-year-old Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko, although no bid has been made yet. (Sky Sports)” external
Manchester United have made an offer worth 60m for Brentford and Cameroon wing Bryan Mbeumo, 25, after they had a first offer of a total of 55 million rejected. (ESPN)” external
Inter Milan have asked informal questions about signing 40m-rated Manchester United and Denmark Vooruit Rasmus Hojlund, 22. (Telegraph – Subscription required)” external
Lyon rejected Manchester City's First offer for the 21-year-old France who attacks midfielder Rayan Cherki while the negotiations between the two clubs continue. (Florian Plettenberg)” external
Tottenham will have to pay more than 10 million if they want to bring in Brentford Boss Thomas Frank replaces Ange Postecoglou, who was fired by Spurs. (Mirror)” external
Series A champions Napoli Weigh a movement for the 25-year-old English defender Trevoh Chalobah, who helped Chelsea For the Champions League, qualify the UEFA Conference League after returning a loan spell in Crystal Palace in January. (Telegraph – Subscription required)” external
Bayern Munich, Real Madrid And AC Milan are enthusiastic about the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 26, if he fails to match a new deal with Paris St-Germain, while Inter Milan And Juventus May wait until his contract ends in 2026 before he makes a move. (Gazzetta Dello Sport – in Italian)” external
Arsenal belong to the clubs that love the 30-year-old goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has a release clause of 5 m in his Chelsea contract. (Evening stand)” external
English midfielder Angel Gomes, who is ready to leave Lille At the end of his contract this summer has in principle an agreement to become a member Marseille, that were beaten Tottenham And West ham To land the 24-year-old. (RMC Sport – in French)” external
Marseille have made a contract offer to the 29-year-old West ham and Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd. (Foot Mercato – in French)” external
Newcastle are frustrated because they are quoted bloated transfer costs Eintracht Frankfurt's 80m asking price for Hugo Ekitike and the Magpies drops off a movement for the 22-year-old French attacker. (Telegraph – Subscription required)” external
Crystal Palace have an ambitious deal for Sporty And Ivory Coast defender Ousmane Diomande, who would cost approximately 45 m. (Telegraph – Subscription required)” external
Sunderland have rejected an offer of Borussia Dortmund For the English midfielder Jobe Bellingham, but the clubs keep talking about a deal for the 19-year-old. (Sky Sports Germany)” external
AC Milan have shown interest in Bayer Leverkusen's Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, 32, while the Bundesliga club likes to bring in Germany -defender Malick Thiaw, 23, of the Serie A Club. (Kicker – in German)” external
