



The steady sound of a good volley at a ping -pong ball is a new one from the main meeting room in Miltons Council on Aging. Ping Pong, also known as table tennis, was once a salon game for the higher class in England. It is now the most recent addition to the scores of programs that are available for those 60 years and in Milton. Director Christine Stanton said: We try to entertain as many ideas as possible as we can. Were happy to take ideas from people and we do what we can do with what we have, staff and financing. Some ideas come from ideas in other senior centers, but this came from Denise Rochlin, a member of the Board of Directors of Directors of Directors. Rochlin has taken the program of the program, after lobbying for the purchase of a table and equipment. So far it is going well, Rochlin said on a recent Thursday afternoon. It's catching. It is a good sport for men and women to play. It's fun. Although the programs and activities are popular, many people say that the real success behind the Senior Center is Stanton itself, who took over as a director five years ago when Covid settled. Stanton, who once worked in Fuller Village and did a stint in the office of the city managers, has compiled an excellent administration that includes: Outreach coordinator Katie Rohan Obrien; Outreach employee David Higgins; Beverly Sutton, senior administrative clerk and administrative assistant Anne Olsen. We feel very good about which services we can offer the older adults in the city, said Stanton, who lasted a few minutes to challenge Rochlin for a volley. We have more than 3,800 registered participants, who rose 275% compared to when I started five years ago, she said. She said that the building houses a wide range of training options, which vary from tap dancing to walking, social programs and lifetime learning programs. For more information about this story in print or online.

