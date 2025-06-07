TNT Sports expected to extend the play -off rights of college football to semi -final: sources





From TNT Sports it is expected to expand the play -off rights of the University Football by expressing a semi -final annually Athletics. Although ESPN owns the broadcasting rights on the CFP until the 2031 season, it already had a deal with TNT to licensed other games. TNT broadcast two Saturday-first round matches last season and TNT will again have two first round games this season, both from a play-off bracket of 12 teams. TNT also has rights every year to two quarter -finals from 2026 to 2028. Now it will also add a semi -final in those years. Yahoo Sports reported the expected agreement for the first time. Playoff games from last year on TNT were produced by ESPN and used ESPN broadcasters, but were branded with TNT sports. That will continue through this extensive deal. ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro told Sports Business Journal last year that ESPN initially did not intend CFP games to sublicit, but TNT Sports, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, brought out a very attractive offer. ESPN pays around $ 1.3 billion annually for the CFP rights until 2031 when the next contract starts next year, according to sources involved in the negotiations. ESPN also has the right to sublicense games from 2028 to 2031. However, what the CFP looks like in 2026 and then is still in the air. The Big Ten and the sec keep control over what the size will be and winds his trending to extension to a 16-team model. That next contract does not require that ESPN has to pay more than the 11 games currently in the 12-team model. It is also possible that a play-off of 16 teams could start a week earlier, put teams sowed 13 to 16 against each other in what typical Army-Navy weekend is. It is not yet clear which games would fall under TNTS rights for the first round games in that situation, because a format still has to be determined. This semi -final license agreement also promotes that TNTs go to university sports after losing NBA rights. As part of a commercial relocation that was made last year that will send the inside of the NBA Studio Show to ESPN for a license agreement, TNT Sports has obtained the rights to BIG 12 football and men's basketball matches. The Big 12 Recently announced Three early football matches that will be broadcast this fall on TNT and the Max Streaming Service. TNT Sports also broadcasts Mountain West -football matches on TrutV. Those sets of games are produced and staffed by TNT sports. (Photo: Alex Slitz / Getty images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6409319/2025/06/06/tnt-sports-college-football-playoff-semifinals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos