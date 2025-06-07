DIYA SCRIPSS A UTT -OMMEEKER in style





In the sixth season of the UTT, DIYA Chitale was first in the Dabang Delhi TTS campaign. | Photocredit: Ritu Raj Konwar

She was crowned the national champion of the ladies in January. It was followed by breaking her in the top 100 world ranking. Still, when it came to ultimate table tennis, the franchise-based competition, the shrinking paddler had much to prove. DIYA Chitale entered the sixth edition with the highest price for an Indian (albeit in terms of tokens since the UTT auction did not mean any money). And in two of Dabang Delhi TTS three games so far, she has been with her back against the wall. On Friday evening, with her team with 7-5 against Kolkata Thunderblades. To help Dabang Delhi maintain his winning run and to remain clear at the top of the number of points, DIYA had to win all three games against Utt -Debutant Ananya Chande. After having won the first two comfortably, DIYA noticed 7-3 in the last game. Even when the Thunderblades was the cheering army at its hardest, she won eight points on the jump to check all the boxes for herself and her team. While he took a jibe with the oppositions because they have cabining me with the drum rolls during the presentation after the game, DIYA admitted The Hindu That she found her Mojo after losing the opening match of last seasons against U Mumba TTS Sutirtha Mukherjee. In the first season I won no match and last season I also lost 0-3 in the first game, DIYA said. Then I started to support myself a little more and to be honest, started to enjoy this atmosphere. It is not every day that we get the chance to play in such a size and such a kind of atmosphere, so I started to believe in myself and just started to soak. To play on just one table, with so many people who watch and the music that are turmoil, it is great to enjoy instead of pressing under pressure. If DIYA can keep her flawless record in the last rubber of the draw and both the fifth rubbers she won in this season in this season, Dabang Delhi will certainly strive to regain the title after seven years.

