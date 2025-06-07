In 2007, prior to the 75th birthday from Indias to Testcricket (their first match was against England in Lords in June 1932), the Pataudi trophy was set as the coveted prize for the winner of the series between the two teams on English soil. The Anthony S de Mello trophy, named after one of the two founders of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, was the corresponding silverware for victors of Indo-England confrontation in India. England-India Test Series will be mentioned as Anderson-Retulkar Trophy

The naming of the trophy after the Pataudi father-son Duo iftikhar Ali Khan played for both England and India, while Tiger Mansur Indias remains the youngest test captain of Indias, was welcomed as well thought out, sensitive, praising. There was more than merely tokenism for the nomenclature. The senior Pataudi symbolized the shared cricket defense between India and the country that ruled them for a long time. He stood up for what he believed and was therefore dropped after the second test of the notorious Bodyline series of 1932-33 in Australia when he refused to be on the leg side, contrary to Captain Douglas Jardine.

Iftikhar Ali Khan, who debuted in Sydney for a century in December 1932, played three tests for England and three for India (all as a captain) against England in a test career that included almost 14 years. His son, trained in England, was one of the best batters in Indias and one of the greatest field players in his oldtimes insisted on an era. But his legacy extended much further than that. Taking over the reins in the Caribbean in 1962 when only 21 after designated skipper Nari contractor received a nauseating blow to his head of Charlie Griffith in a touring competition, Tiger brought a feeling of Indian in the side, which exploded regional hindrouts and the divorce forghedness.

Tiger combines the charisma of royalties with a congenital sense of unity and empathy and is praised as the prince with the heart of a normal. Between them, father and son Yeomen service had done the cricket world in general, not only Indian Cricket, and it was therefore appropriate for the creation of the Pataudi trophy, a small way to recognize their contribution to the sport.

Now the Pataudi trophy is sent to history. From two weeks, England and India will fight Backyard for the Anderson-Detulkar trophy in the Formers, named after undoubtedly the biggest batter (Sachin Tendulkar) of his generation and indisputably the most productive fast Fast Bowler (James Anderson) in the five-day game. Both are icons, trendsetters, trail blazers, ruthless in their pursuit of excellence and shiny examples of how to play the game in the Spirit in which it is intended. There is no question whether they are worth this honor. Both are living legends and deserve to be celebrated. But at the expense of the Pataudis? Why?

Attractive for a younger generation or erase the past?

One of the reasons for change is that naming the series after contemporary greats will make the rivalry more recognizable to the younger generation. Do we have to assume that we are therefore going from Anderson-Retulkar to players of a more recent vintage for two decades? Is this how we honor legends who have cut a path where nobody existed, so that newer fans with recent bias can forget history, forget the giants who have made the sport what it is? The fact that such a movement has emerged from England, with its recognized respect and belief in history and tradition, is particularly disturbing, although it may be in accordance with the recent trend, it is England that has given us T20 cricket, it is also in England where the hundred-ball-a-side concept, deep-rooted.

It is the task of the managers of the game, the managers, even modern players, to ensure that new, young fans are trained about the history of sport, every sport. To assume that today's followers are not interested in knowing about the past, it is dangerous and short -sighted, with the potential to eventually relegate the glorious past to deep recesses and only invest in the present.

The name change has understandably put on from different quarters. The graceful Sharmila Tagore, the late Tigers -woman, called it insensitive while Sunil Gavaskar was guarded less in his criticism. It shows a total lack of sensitivity to the Pataudis contribution to cricket in both England and India, wrote the Batting legend in his column in Sportstar. Hoping that if an Indian player has been approached, hell has the good feeling to be experiencing politely. Not sure what Tendulkar has made of this.