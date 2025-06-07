UTT Season 6: Hardet Desai-guided Dempo Goa Hesherders are confronted with Kolkata Thunderblades





Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India]June 7 (ANI): reigning champions Dempo Goa Challengers, led by Hardet Desai, will be looking for the top of the table when they are confronted against Kolkata Thunderblades in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) season 6 on Sundays. Advertisement Later, the current table toppers will take on Dabang Delhi TTC PBG Pune Jaguars, with the aim of extending their undefeated start to the season. Second placed dampo goa challengers will strive to reclaim the first place when they take on a dangerous but inconsistent Kolkata Thunderblades, a release said. The defensive champions look well oiled and confident with Hardet Desai and Zeng Jian unbeaten in singles and eventually click as a double pair. Krittwika Sinha Roy has also been flawless in her two performances. If the core of Goa continues to shoot, they will be difficult to stop. But Kolkata does not go still. Ankur Bhattacharjee took over his form of his breakout season last year and won all three of his singles rubbers. Veterans Aruna Quadri and Adriana Diaz have added two victories each, but the team will be looking for a breakthrough of their doubles and slots in the fourth players to break a two-way streak. Later, at the time of writing, Dabang Delhi TTC, competition leaders will want to expand their undefeated run with the third placed PBG Pune Jaguars. The power of Delhi is in their balance: Sathiyan and Maria Xiao are undefeated as a duo, DIYA Chitale has supplied pressure and rising star Izaac Quek has looked world class, even in his narrow Golden Point loss for Ankur. Pune, however, has a lot of firepower. Anirban Ghosh and Reeth Rishya have been quietly brilliant, with Reeth who won seven of the nine games so far. New addition Zion Lee-Who has hope for the injured Dina Meshref-Will for a stronger outing after her debut, while Alvaro Robles will be hungry to turn the script after a series of tight losses. (ANI) (The story comes from a syndice feed and was not edited by the grandstand staff.)

