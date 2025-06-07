



All-Action Vitality Blast Cricket returned to the Spitfire Ground, St. Lawrence in Canterbury when Spitfires and Surrey have resumed the oldest rivalry in World Cricket on Friday 6 June. Blast off weekend does not end here! The oldest rivalry is followed by a Sunday showdown with Hampshire Hawks on 8 June! This second home game is the opening weekend completed with a new exciting game. There is a lot of talent to see, and it is the perfect way to enjoy an afternoon of T20 promotion in Canterbury. Secure your space now and save on gate prices: Get your Spitfires vs. Hawks -Tickets Prices rise at 11:59 PM the day for every match. Match reports supplied by the ECB Reporters Network, supported by Rothesay Kent Spitfires' Blast Off Weekend in Canterbury went at a rocky start after he was defeated by 42 points in the Vitality Blast on the Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence. View video order Surrey placed 193 for Seven, Ollie Pope gave them a platform with 53 before Laurie Evans attacked the Death Overs and made an undefeated 62 of only 26 balls. England Zak Crawley hit 45, but the Spitfires crashed from 109 to two to 118 for eight and lost six wickets in a catacly-micical 17-ball spell. Mitchell Santner took three for 28 and finally Kent Sloot at 151 for nine. Grant Stewart had the best bowling figures in Kents with 3-27. Surrey Openers Pope and Dom Sibley set up 83 for the first Wicket after he was inserted. The first dominated the strike, reached 50 with a spread single from Matt Parkinson and hit a six from Joe Denly about the pension apartments on the Oude Dover Road. The partnership was not broken until the 10th, when Pope Parkinson's crumbling to recognize when covered, but then Kente the brakes: Jason Roy was choked and eventually came to Parkinson's and was trapped on the border by Tom Rogers for four off ten balls. Sibley went for 36 and tried to disaster Stewart, but he went directly to Parkinson's at Sort Third Man and Sam Curran entered the same thing and drove weak to Denly for one. Leunnen missed a difficult opportunity to catch Evans van Stewart when he was 15 and although the attack seemed to start with five overs who left when Santner Wes Agar dumped six for six, he was 13 two balls later when he tried to repeat the trick and ski to Rogers just in the rope. Surrey was only on 128 for 5 after 16 overs, but Evans hit Rogers before 29 in the 17th. He reached his 50 from 20 balls, over in the 19th, before Ollie Sykes went 15, ran away by leaning for a second. Chris Jordan then went to Stewart and was caught by Rogers for a duck. The Chase started a bad start when Daniel Bell-Drummond was sustained for two by a direct hit by Curran in the second. Tawanda Muyeye made 26 of 20 balls, but he wiped Santner to Sibley on the border border of the cow. While Crawley and Denly were at the fold, however, saw a considerable bet, until a catastrophic spell saw them lose three wickets in three balls. At the end of the 13th, Santner was 28 years old, caught by Jordan on Lange and Rogers for a golden duck, for a horrible shot that ran directly to Curran at MidWicket. Crawley then hit a second chase of the first ball of the 14th and Sam Billings entered the same thing and hit Smith directly to Jordan. More than 4,537 were in the Spitfire ground, but the atmosphere was killed, well before Stewart was two to two and hit Curran to Roy. Curran then leaned caught by Sibley Four and Wes Agar was sustained by Jordan for five of his own bowling. This left the last Wicket duo Fred Klaassen and Parkinson's with impossible task to hit 49 from Jordan Clarks final. View video order https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxHDJ8IW1A8 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=baizyvkmk-8 Vitality Blast Off Weekend: Your Fan Guide Go ready for the return of All-Action T20 Cricket to the Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence with our extensive Fangids. Kent Spitfires starts with their 2025 Vitality Blast Home campaign with two major games in one action-on-board weekend at the Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence in Canterbury! View Blast Off Weekend Fan Guide

