Sports
Solomon Thomas organizes the sixth annual free youth camp to promote football, mental health
Coppell, Texas Cowboys Defensive Tackle Solomon Thomas organized his sixth annual free youth camp on Saturday in collaboration with his foundation, the line of defense, in high school Alma Mater Coppell on Saturday, welcomed in hundreds of children from eight to 17 years for an afternoon of learning football and the importance of mental health.
“Returning to my hometown where everything started, the field where I started, where I fell in love with football, I just want to give back to these children,” said Thomas. “I think football is such a beautiful game, it teaches you so many things in life. Offer, discipline, routine, hard work if you don't want to work hard, it teaches you lessons about the life you wouldn't learn outside of football.”
Thomas was originally inspired to start his own youth camp when he saw his old San Francisco 49ers teammate Arik Armstead doing it years ago and has since enjoyed smiling on the faces of children.
This year's camp is special, because it is the first to organize Thomas as a member of his hometown Dallas Cowboys, and he wants to continue to influence the community in a positive way.
“It means the world, it's a dream come home to play,” said Thomas. “As a Dallas Cowboy now, and it means more for the community, I know that the cowboy name, that star has a lot of weight. And so I want to honor how I influence these children, how I influence this community and how I play on the field.”
Although the Thomas camp contained the usual things that you will find in football camps such as exercises, speed and agility tests and one-on-one competition, it also had a few unique wrinkles: mediation and a speech about the importance of mental health. It is a subject that comes close to Thomas, and he wants to pass on the importance to the next generation.
“It is important for me because I was struck by mental health. I lost my sister of suicide, and it brought me into mental health care through my own journey,” said Thomas. “I learned firsthand the importance of mental health and how it can influence you if you do not take care of it and if you believe these misconceptions about mental health.”
Thomas is deliberately considering the minimum years old for his camp, because it is the era in which Thomas said that research states that suicide figures are starting, so he wanted to ensure that everyone received the same message, regardless of where they are in their journeys in mental health care.
“Mental health starts at a young age, and these children must know their definition, which means for them, how mental health is important, mental well -being is important,” said Thomas. “They have to learn about it, so that they can understand more about it, so that they know where to go if they don't feel good, so they know it's good not to be in order.”
Thomas has not been the only Cowboys player who has spent their base on youth and mental health, because he and quarterback roof Prescott's faith, fighting, finish foundations work together in the past to promote the 988 suicide and crisis line.
Now they can not only promote the importance of mental well -being together, but they can share the field together as teammates.
“It has been great, it is so important that we have to upload and ensuring that it is expressed there because people don't know enough about 988,” said Thomas. “That collaboration with mental health has been great, but to get to know him as a teammate has been great.”
“He is such a good leader, all the boys love him, he connects with everyone in the team. Equipment managers, power staff, everyone, he is really one of one as a teammate.”
On the way to his ninth season, Thomas is the most experience in the dressing room of the cowboys with four years and wants to step into a leading role in a leading role of his younger unity. That said, he also understands that it takes time and wants to lead through his actions to start with.
“Like new in a team, you want to be soft,” said Thomas. “I learned that in my time, so I am not going to be the loudest, but I want to show them how I work and how to end. I want to show that there is a standard that we are going to maintain, and we will do it every day and I want to earn my leadership.”
And so far the early fruits of that leadership are beginning to show. Cowboys teammates Mazi Smith, Denzel Daxon, Luigi Vilain, assistant defense line coach Bryan Bing and defensive analyst Tanzel Smart reported to work as coaches for the camp of Thomas, orchestrate and give a helping hand to their new teammate.
