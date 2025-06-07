~ India Mens Hockey Team Captain HarmanPreet Singh (19) was the only goal scorer for India ~ Amtelveen, 07 June 2025: The Indian Mens Hockey team fell 1-2 against the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Mens) in the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, The Netherlands. Indias Captain HarmanPreet Singh (19) gave them the lead in a brightly disputed struggle before Thijs van Dam (29, 58) registered a brace for the Netherlands. The encounter marked Indias First Fecture of the Dutch leg of FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Mens). India started the meeting in a strong tone and dominated the possession with freshly passing despite Dutch High Press. Although the first eight minutes did not produce real threats from both sides, Indias arose the best chance of the day, when they won the ball in the Dutch circle. Dilpreet Singhs Reverse Hit, however, was closed up close by goalkeeper, Maurits Visser. On the other hand, the Netherlands threatened in the quarter when Thierry Brinkman approached the right flank, but the Indian defense was stuck to prevent the danger. The Netherlands came out with the intention in the second quarter, with Steijn van Heijningen that Suraj Karkera tested in the 17th minute, only for the Indian goalkeeper to block the effort away. India reacted with goal and was rewarded with a penalty corner after Dilpreet Singh was hampered by a stick challenge in the circle. Captain HarmanPrreet Singh stepped up and shot a powerful, low shot to lead India. As the quarter progressed, India showed a tight defensive formation, but the home team managed to break through in the 24th minute, with Thijs van Dam found the equalizer who left the scores on 1-1 before half-time. While the second half started, Indias Strong Pass game was in the center of the procedure, but the visitors were viewed by a lack of clear scoring opportunities and shots on the goal. To break the impasse, India looked to bypass midfield with long air balls, but the Dutch defense was in the task. On the other hand, the Netherlands grew more and more assertively and he asked more questions about the Indian back line, although the impasse remained intact except for 11 after a lukewarm third quarter. The Netherlands had the lion's share of possession in the last quarter and the hosts had it counted. Thijs van Dam hit again in the 58th minute and made the most out of a well -placed pass in the circle. With an agile first touch to check, he followed a severe strike, guaranteeing the victory for the Netherlands. India will be in action again when they take it against the Netherlands again on 9 June 2025. All FIH Pro League 2024-25 matches are streamed live at Jio Hotstar and are broadcast on Star Sports Select 2.

