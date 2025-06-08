Tennis NZ »Reynolds, Watt Claim Challenger title in Texas, reached career-high rankings





Kiwis Finn Reynolds and James Watt have removed the Doubles title on the ATP Challenger Tournament in Tyler, Texas. In the final they defeated convincingly Alex Martinez from Spain and Colombias Soriano Barrera 6-3 6-1 in just 52 minutes. It was only in the fifth match that Reynolds and Watt received their first break from Serve, but from that moment they took control of the game, allowing their opponents to win two more games for the rest of the final. This is the first Challenger title that Reynolds and Watt won this year have lost In the final in Morelos, Mexico and Ostrava, the Czech Republic. As a result of the success of this weeks, Reynolds is expected to move up to 125 in the world ranking for Doubles and Watt to 165, which are for both career. In the meantime, the draw has taken place for the WTA 250 tournament in S-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands. In the first round, Lulu Sun was pulled against local hope Anouck Vrancken Peeters, who is in the world at 519. If the seventh -placed sun wins that match, she plays the winner of the game between Bianca Andreescu and a qualification in the second round. Sun has also entered the Doubles and will collaborate with Ann Li to take on Kataryna Piter and Nina Stojanovic. Michael Venus is also in S-Hertogenbosch this week, where he and Nikola Mektic are the best seeds. They play Theo Arribage and Marcelo Demoliner in the first round. During the WTA 500 tournament in Queens, London, Routliffe works together with Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok. They are the best seeds and are pulled against the British duo of Jodie Burrage and Sonny Kartal in the opening round.

